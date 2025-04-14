UP SHOCKER! Girl, out on picnic, gang-raped by 10 men in front of fiance, filmed

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by ten men in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district when she was out with her fiance at a picnic spot. Police on Sunday said that eight men have been identified and arrested so far.

According to reports, the couple was sitting under a tree by a canal when the accused arrived and forcibly took the girl to a desolate spot and raped her. The fiance tried to intervene but was also assaulted.

SP Kasganj Ankita Sharma said, "The teenager was with her male friend next to a canal when some men sexually assaulted her around 2.30p m on April 10. They also took away some money. An FIR was lodged against 10 persons, including two named, under BNS sections of gang-rape, extortion and criminal intimidation to cause death or grievous hurt. The survivor was sent for medical tests. Efforts are on to nab others."

In her complaint, the teenage survivor stated, "Several men forcibly took me to a secluded area and raped me one by one."

"They had come in motorcycles, and at first, started passing lewd remarks. Then some of them grabbed my friend and began targeting me. After nearly two hours, my friend and I were allowed to go. They also took away my gold earrings..," she added.

Also read: Mob strips woman's hijab, assaults Hindu man in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Police have arrested 8 accused in connection with the case.

Also read: India has sought Mehul Choksi's extradition after his arrest on April 12, confirms Belgian ministry

Latest Videos