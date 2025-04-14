user
user icon

Kids in poultry crate on bike! Telugu rapper Roll Rida is not 'kid'-ding — WATCH viral video

A video of a man in Andhra Pradesh riding a bike with two kids seated inside a poultry crate has gone viral. Shared by Roll Rida, it sparked both laughter and emotional reactions online.
 

Kids in a poultry crate on bike! Telugu actor Roll Rida is not 'kid'-ding. WATCH viral video
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

A video shared by Telugu rapper and actor Roll Rida is the internet’s latest viral gem, and it’s as hilarious as it is heartwarming. The clip features a man riding a motorbike with two young boys calmly seated inside a spacious poultry carrier fixed to the rear of the vehicle.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Roll Rida (@rollrida)

Roll Rida, whose real name is Rahul Kumar Velpula, recorded the moment from inside his car and uploaded it to Instagram without disclosing the exact location. The bike’s number plate suggests it's registered in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Mob strips woman's hijab, assaults Hindu man in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 6 arrested (WATCH)

The poultry carrier, typically used for transporting chickens, appeared to have been repurposed into a makeshift seat for the children. Surprisingly, the boys looked perfectly comfortable—seated quietly and enjoying the ride without a fuss.

While the unconventional travel setup left many in splits, others couldn’t help but admire the father's ingenuity. Social media users lit up the comments section with a mix of humor and emotion.

Kids in a poultry crate on bike! Telugu actor Roll Rida is not 'kid'-ding. WATCH viral video

“Children are equipped with a 360-degree helmet,” one user joked. Another quipped, “What kind of chicken are those?”

Another humorously commented, 'Indian parenting.'

But it wasn’t all jokes. Some praised the man's resourcefulness and saw a deeper message. “Happy family! You may laugh, but they're happy with what they have. Don't judge,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “It’s a father’s love.”

The viral video continues to spark conversations around innovation, parenting, and life’s simple joys—served up, this time, in a chicken crate.

Also read: Karnataka caste census sparks row: Congress divided, key communities call report 'unscientific'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Yogi-Style Encounter in Hubballi: Valor or a Cover-Up in a Corrupt Police State? Opinion shk

Yogi-Style Encounter in Hubballi: Valor or a Cover-Up in a Corrupt Police State? Opinion

Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who 'honey-trapped' Mehul Choksi? shk

Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who ‘honey-trapped’ Mehul Choksi?

"With blessings from my family, I will take the step into politics": Businessman Robert Vadra ddr

Robert Vadra open to political plunge, says he's learnt from Priyanka and Rahul

Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Recent Stories

Adah Sharma Net Worth: Check out lifestyle, career of actor ATG

Adah Sharma Net Worth: Check out lifestyle, career of actor

How to Check Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria Before Applying

How to Check Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria Before Applying

How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels? gcw

How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels?

Which Online Casino Has the Highest Payout Rate?

Which Online Casino Has the Highest Payout Rate?

Financial Your First Bike? Here's Why Hero FinCorp is the Right Choice

Financing Your First Bike? Here’s Why Hero FinCorp is the Right Choice

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon