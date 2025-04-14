Kids in poultry crate on bike! Telugu rapper Roll Rida is not 'kid'-ding — WATCH viral video

Read Full Article

A video shared by Telugu rapper and actor Roll Rida is the internet’s latest viral gem, and it’s as hilarious as it is heartwarming. The clip features a man riding a motorbike with two young boys calmly seated inside a spacious poultry carrier fixed to the rear of the vehicle.

Roll Rida, whose real name is Rahul Kumar Velpula, recorded the moment from inside his car and uploaded it to Instagram without disclosing the exact location. The bike’s number plate suggests it's registered in Andhra Pradesh.

The poultry carrier, typically used for transporting chickens, appeared to have been repurposed into a makeshift seat for the children. Surprisingly, the boys looked perfectly comfortable—seated quietly and enjoying the ride without a fuss.

While the unconventional travel setup left many in splits, others couldn’t help but admire the father's ingenuity. Social media users lit up the comments section with a mix of humor and emotion.

“Children are equipped with a 360-degree helmet,” one user joked. Another quipped, “What kind of chicken are those?”

Another humorously commented, 'Indian parenting.'

But it wasn’t all jokes. Some praised the man's resourcefulness and saw a deeper message. “Happy family! You may laugh, but they're happy with what they have. Don't judge,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “It’s a father’s love.”

The viral video continues to spark conversations around innovation, parenting, and life’s simple joys—served up, this time, in a chicken crate.

