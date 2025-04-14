user
'Itna aalas': Porter agent calls customer lazy for tower-to-tower delivery, sparks debate (WATCH)

A video of a porter delivery agent narrating an unusually short-distance delivery has triggered a debate on social media, leaving users divided.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

A video of a porter delivery agent narrating an unusually short-distance delivery has triggered a debate on social media, leaving users divided between criticism and calls for empathy.

Aaj Porter pe ek behtareen sa order aaya hai (I received a wonderful order on Porter today),” the man said in the short clip which was shared on X by a user named Azhar Jafri.

The delivery agent, who documented the process in the video, turned the camera toward tower 17, from where he had to collect the order, and then pointed at tower 19 in the same apartment complex, where it needed to be delivered - a distance that, in all probability, is just a two-minute walk.

The parcel comprised a packet with two controllers. "Itne k lie kisi ne porter book kar dia hai bhai.. Vichitra log hai...bhai maje hai logo ke matlab itna aalas"

In the caption of the post, Jafri said, “Lucknow ke nawab chale gaye, nawabi chhod gaye (The Nawabs of Lucknow are gone, but their royal habits remain).” AsianetNews, however, couldn’t independently verify the location of the video.

Also read: Bizarre! UP cop hunts for judge instead of accused thief in huge mix-up

The video left social media users divided with many disagreeing with porter delivery man’s opinion.

A user wrote, "Clear breach of privacy. There may be personal issue like leg injury or something else so therefore such service are utilised."

Another user commented, "What if they are senior citizens, suffering from ailments etc. kuch bhi views ka liya."

A third user wrote, "This is not right. Please train your employees properly. He is getting paid in one hand and in other hand he is making fun of customer. Don't you guys teach basic things in Porter."

Also read: 'Votebank ka virus': PM Modi attacks Congress for opposing Waqf Act, says loot of land will stop now

