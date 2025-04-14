Jairam Ramesh slams AAP over '50 bombs' row, calls Punjab CM a ‘bundle of insecurity’

Read Full Article

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused the AAP government in Punjab of "resorting to intimidation, smear and threats" after Leader of Opposition in the state's assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa's "50 bombs" remark.

Lashing out at the government after a Punjab Police counter-intelligence team questioned Bajwa at his residence yesterday, Ramesh called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "a bundle of insecurity and incompetence" and said that the AAP "leadership is rattled."

"Instead of taking the warning seriously, the Chief Minister of Punjab accused Mr. Bajwa - who has lost family to terrorism - of links with terrorist groups. A counter-intelligence team was sent to Mr. Bajwa's residence, and cases have now been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

"Clearly, the Punjab Chief Minister - a bundle of insecurity and incompetence- and the corrupt AAP leadership is rattled and is resorting to intimidation, smear and threats. It will not work," he added.

Lashing out at AAP, Ramesh said that governance in Punjab has "completely collapsed" and added that "Congress will not be silenced."

"Governance in Punjab has completely collapsed. The Indian National Congress will not be silenced and will continue to raise the concerns of the people forcefully," Ramesh wrote on X.

Ramesh's outrageous criticism of the Punjab government came after A team of Punjab Police's Counterintelligence officers questioned Partap Singh Bajwa at his residence on the latter's statement about grenades and bombs coming into the state.

Bajwa has come under fire for his remarks, where he said that 50 bombs have reached Punjab and 18 of them have already exploded, while the 32 bombs are yet to go off.

"I gave a statement to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism," Bajwa told reporters.

