Jairam Ramesh slams AAP over '50 bombs' row, calls Punjab CM a ‘bundle of insecurity’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Punjab’s AAP government of intimidating Opposition leader Pratap Singh Bajwa over his "50 bombs" remark, calling CM Bhagwant Mann insecure and alleging governance in Punjab has completely collapsed.
 

"Corrupt AAP leadership rattled, resorting to intimidation": Jairam Ramesh slams Punjab govt for action against Bajwa ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 14, 2025, 5:50 PM IST

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused the AAP government in Punjab of "resorting to intimidation, smear and threats" after Leader of Opposition in the state's assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa's "50 bombs" remark.

Lashing out at the government after a Punjab Police counter-intelligence team questioned Bajwa at his residence yesterday, Ramesh called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "a bundle of insecurity and incompetence" and said that the AAP "leadership is rattled."

"Instead of taking the warning seriously, the Chief Minister of Punjab accused Mr. Bajwa - who has lost family to terrorism - of links with terrorist groups. A counter-intelligence team was sent to Mr. Bajwa's residence, and cases have now been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Also read: Robert Vadra open to political plunge, says he's learnt from Priyanka and Rahul

"Clearly, the Punjab Chief Minister - a bundle of insecurity and incompetence- and the corrupt AAP leadership is rattled and is resorting to intimidation, smear and threats. It will not work," he added.

Lashing out at AAP, Ramesh said that governance in Punjab has "completely collapsed" and added that "Congress will not be silenced."

"Governance in Punjab has completely collapsed. The Indian National Congress will not be silenced and will continue to raise the concerns of the people forcefully," Ramesh wrote on X.

Ramesh's outrageous criticism of the Punjab government came after A team of Punjab Police's Counterintelligence officers questioned Partap Singh Bajwa at his residence on the latter's statement about grenades and bombs coming into the state.

Also read: Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Bajwa has come under fire for his remarks, where he said that 50 bombs have reached Punjab and 18 of them have already exploded, while the 32 bombs are yet to go off.

"I gave a statement to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism," Bajwa told reporters.

