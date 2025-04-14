user
Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who ‘honey-trapped’ Mehul Choksi?

Babara Jarabica, the woman who has been described as Mehul Choksi’s “girlfriend” or the “honey trap” which helped his abduction, has once again become a person of keen interest following Choksi's arrest.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who owned Gitanjali Group, is an accused in the 12,636-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank. Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday. The arrest happened when he was allegedly trying to flee to Switzerland. The Indian agencies reportedly shared all the inputs with Belgium and also provided the necessary documents so that he could be arrested. 

Barbara, mysterious arrest and 'honeytrap' claim

Choksi fled from India in January 2018 and reached Antigua, where he took citizenship through investment. In May 2021, he was caught in Dominica, where he alleged that Indian agents forcibly kidnapped him and brought him there. He claimed that he was beaten and taken away in a boat.

In this alleged kidnapping case, the name of a woman came to the fore. This woman is said to be a Hungarian citizen named Barbara Jabarika. Choksi's wife Preeti alleged that this was a well-thought-out 'honeytrap' conspiracy. But Barbara, in turn, questioned Choksi and said that Choksi introduced himself as 'Raj' and befriended her.

After spending 51 days in jail in Dominica, Choksi got relief from the British Queen's Privy Council and he returned to Antigua, which dealt a blow to India's extradition efforts. In March 2023, Interpol removed the Red Notice issued against Choksi, but the CBI clarified that the Red Notice is not a prerequisite for extradition.

In February 2024, Choksi's lawyer claimed in a Mumbai court that he was undergoing treatment for blood cancer in Belgium, so it was not possible to return to India. According to reports, Choksi tried to get a residency card in Belgium by submitting fake documents and hid his Indian and Antiguan citizenship.

Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said that they will file a petition to seek relief on health grounds in Belgium. He said that Mehul Choksi is not in a position to escape at the moment. He may be treated inhumanely if he comes to India. 

Belgium confirms working on India's extradition request

​The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice has confirmed that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 12. India has formally requested his extradition in connection with the PNB fraud case.

Choksi, who had been residing in Antwerp with his wife, was apprehended just days before his scheduled bail hearing. In response, India has dispatched a multi-agency team to Belgium to expedite legal proceedings and facilitate his return. ​

PNB scam whistle-blower on Mehul Choksi

After the arrest, Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV said that it would be very difficult for India to get Mehul Choksi back home as he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad recalled the time when Choksi succeeded in evading the process when he was caught in Dominica.

"Extradition is not an easy task. Choksi's wallet is full, and he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process like what Vijay Maliya has been doing. I don't think it is going to be easy for India to get him back," he said.

He also mentioned that Choksi cheated at least 100 franchises, and most of them filed cases in different cities in India.

