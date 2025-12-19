The cold-blooded murder of Ratan, a dairy businessman in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri is seen as a planned execution, as probe reveals that the assailants travelled from Faridabad and waited for nearly half an hour before striking.

The cold-blooded murder of Ratan, a dairy businessman in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri is seen as a planned execution, as probe reveals that the assailants travelled from Faridabad and waited for nearly half an hour before striking. Police sources confirmed that 69 bullets were recovered from Ratan’s body and investigators suspect the involvement of 12 to 13 people. Authorities are also probing the possible role of a relative of a man allegedly killed by Ratan’s son earlier this year.

According to the family, Ratan was heading to his dairy in Aya Nagar on November 30 when he was ambushed and more than 70 rounds were fired.

“After the May incident, Ratan received regular death threats. He told me he was going to the dairy and within 10 minutes, he was brutally killed,” said Ram Kumar, Ratan’s brother.

Another family member, Dharmender, alleged that the attackers carried out careful surveillance before executing the murder. “We came to know they arrived in a car and a motorcycle and kept moving around the area while waiting for their target,” he said.

Land dispute, family feud

Ratan’s family claims the killing is rooted in a long-running land dispute between two families, which spiralled into violence after Ratan’s son, Deepak, allegedly murdered a man six months ago. Deepak was subsequently arrested in that case, but the feud, the family says, never truly cooled.

A senior police officer acknowledged the likelihood of a personal rivalry behind the murder, though stressed that investigators are probing all angles.

Hunt for killers continues

No arrests have been made so far. Police are scanning CCTV footage, tracking vehicle movements and scanning forensic evidence to identify everyone involved in the murder.