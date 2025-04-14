user
Mob strips woman's hijab, assaults Hindu man in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 6 arrested (WATCH)

A woman was stripped of her hijab and a Hindu man accompanying her assaulted in Muzaffarnagar. Six accused have been arrested after the incident was caught on video and sparked widespread outrage across social media.
 

Published: Apr 14, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

A woman was allegedly stripped of her hijab and a Hindu man accompanying her assaulted by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, in a shocking incident that has triggered widespread outrage across social media platforms.

The victim, 20-year-old Farheen, an employee of Utkarsh Small Finance Limited, was travelling with Sachin, a resident of Bhavan area, through Darzi Wali Gali in the Khalapar locality, when they were reportedly stopped and attacked by a group of 8-10 men.

In the video, the attackers can be seen surrounding the duo, pushing and hitting Sachin while targeting Farheen for wearing a hijab. The police reportedly soon reached the location, dispersed the crowd, and safely escorted the victims to the police station.

According to officials, the incident took place between 4 and 4:30 PM on April 12, while the duo were returning from Sujdu after collecting a loan installment, on the instructions of Farheen’s mother, Farhana.

A viral video of the incident shows a man forcibly removing Farheen’s hijab, while others verbally abuse and physically assault both her and Sachin. The disturbing footage was captured by a bystander and widely circulated, prompting public outrage and swift police action.

Muzaffarnagar City Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sao confirmed the arrest of six accused after Farheen filed a formal complaint. “They were returning after duty when they were stopped and assaulted by some locals. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the officer said.

Interestingly, when the accused were later seen limping inside the police station, social media users speculated that the limping may have been staged.

Police have not commented on those claims but confirmed that further arrests will be made once all culprits are identified from the video.

“Strict legal action will follow,” said CO Raju Kumar Sao, adding that surveillance footage and witness statements are being closely examined.

