Robert Vadra open to political plunge, says he's learnt from Priyanka and Rahul

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has expressed his willingness to formally enter politics — if the Congress party feels the time is right.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Monday, Vadra acknowledged that his political association has so far been a result of his connection with the Gandhi family. Yet, he noted that his name has often been invoked by rival parties during elections, not for his views but as a “distraction.”

“My association with politics is only because I am a member of the Gandhi family. But over the years, many parties have used my name whenever elections approach or when they want to divert attention from pressing issues,” Vadra said, alleging a pattern of political vendetta and targeting.

The businessman noted that being around politically active family members — including wife Priyanka and brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi — has been a learning experience, and that he sees the need for more voices in Parliament that counter divisive politics and uphold secularism.

“I always said I’d like Priyanka to enter Parliament first — and now she has. She’s working very hard, and I’ve learnt a lot from her, Rahul, and the family. If Congress feels I should enter politics, I will do it with the blessings of my family,” Vadra said.

He added that he has developed a deep understanding of grassroots issues over the years and would be ready to contribute if given the opportunity.

On a separate issue, Vadra also responded to the arrest of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in Belgium. He called it a “big step” but said the priority must now be recovering the defrauded public money and ensuring justice.

“Arresting him is important, but the bigger step is to recover the money and compensate those who were affected. Nirav Modi and others must also be brought back. The government must take accountability for the public’s losses,” Vadra said.

Choksi, who fled India in 2018, is accused along with his nephew Nirav Modi of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore. He was recently arrested in Belgium after local authorities confirmed his presence.

