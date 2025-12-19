Rahul Gandhi addressed Berlin's Hertie School, defining democracy as a 'constant process of engagement'. He discussed global power shifts, Indian democracy, and the need for inclusive education, as part of his 5-day outreach visit to Germany.

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) on X on Friday shared highlights from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address at the Hertie School in Berlin, where he spoke on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility. "Democracy is not merely a system of government--it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility, and accountability," Gandhi said, reflecting on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility in a rapidly changing world.

Addressing an audience of students, scholars, and academics, Gandhi shared insights from his personal and political experiences. "He spoke about a world undergoing a transition in power, while also offering his perspectives on the state of Indian democracy. He emphasised the importance of inclusive and equitable education and highlighted the need for stronger global cooperation to address deep-rooted structural inequalities," the IOC statement added.

Welcome by IOC Leaders

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome in Berlin from Indian Overseas Congress leaders, including Sonia Heldestad, President of the IOC Women's Wing, Sweden, and Gurminder Kaur Randhawa, Convener of the UK-Europe Wing.

"Dr. Sonia Heldestad, President of the IOC Women's Wing, Sweden and Gurminder Kaur Randhawa, Convener of the UK-Europe Wing, warmly welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji in Berlin, and hail his voice for democracy, constitutional values, and unity that continues to inspire across borders," the official X post stated.

Purpose of European Visit

The event is part of efforts to strengthen Congress's global outreach and activities. The IOC stated that Rahul Gandhi is in Germany to address the Indian Diaspora and engage with various party presidents in Europe. Discussions will focus on NRI issues and strategies to spread the party's ideology further.

Visit Draws BJP Criticism

The five-day visit, announced during the Winter Session of Parliament, has drawn criticism from BJP leaders who allege that his frequent trips raise questions about his commitment to Indian politics. The visit to Germany is scheduled to continue until December 20.