Kerala: Christmas exam paper leak case accused Mohammad Shuhaib denies role in new video

Read Full Article

Kozhikode: Mohammad Shuhaib, CEO of MS Solutions and the prime accused in the Christmas exam question paper leak case, has released a new YouTube video defending himself. This is Shuhaib’s first public response in three months, following his release on bail.

Also Read: Kerala: MS Solutions CEO Mohammed Shuhaib surrenders in Christmas exam question paper leak case

In the video, Shuhaib argues that he is being wrongly implicated for mistakes committed by others. He compares his situation to being blamed for an accident caused by a friend while driving his car. "Similarly, I’m being held responsible for something I didn’t do directly," he says in the video, which was posted through his YouTube channel.

Shuhaib reiterates that he has always stood with students and he claims that his recommendation to the Education Minister—to evaluate teachers just as students are evaluated—created friction with certain teachers. Moreover, he alleges that his statements about the involvement of the drug mafia in some schools and tuition centres also fueled hostility toward him.

Crime Branch probe

The Crime Branch investigation found that Abdul Nasar, a peon at an unaided school in Melmuri in Malappuram, was the source of the leaked question papers. Nasar allegedly passed the papers to Fahad, a teacher at MS Solutions. Both had previously worked at the same school, and the leak is believed to have occurred due to this personal connection.

Abdul Nasar, a native of Ramapuram in Malappuram district and staff at Melmuri Ma'din Higher Secondary School, sent images of four science question papers to Fahad via phone. During questioning, Fahad disclosed Nasar’s involvement, leading to Nasar’s arrest. According to the Crime Branch, Nasar has confessed to leaking the papers and revealed the conspiracy behind the incident.

Also Read: Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional fervour, massive devotee turnout at Guruvayur, Sabarimala temples

Latest Videos