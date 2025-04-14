user
user icon

On Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi launches Haryana power project

Prime Minister Modi laid foundation stones for major projects in Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti, including a power plant upgrade and airport terminal. He also slammed Congress over the Waqf Act, accusing it of vote-bank politics.
 

PM Modi lays foundation stone for powerplant in Yamunanagar ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 14, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for a project of increasing the capacity of a thermal powerplant in Yamunanagar, Haryana. PM Modi was felicitated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, highlighting how the event has happened on the "auspicious day" of Ambedkar Jayanti.

"Today is Babasaheb Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. On this auspicious day, in the name of Deenbandhu Chotu Ram ji, under your leadership, the foundation stone of making the power plant an 800 MW one will be laid today. I thank you for this, Prime Minister, on behalf of the people of Haryana," the Haryana CM said during the public meeting.

Also read: 'BJP ended blackout era, Congress would've dragged India backwards': PM Modi in Haryana

PM Modi lays foundation stone for powerplant in Yamunanagar ddr
PM Modi is on a visit to Haryana to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among other leaders, was also present. Earlier, PM flagged off the first commercial flight between Hisar and Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for a new terminal at Hisar airport. In Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of increasing the capacity of a Deenbandhu Chotu Ram power plant to 800 MW.

"Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the second terminal of Haryana's first airport Maharaja Agrasen in Hisar a few hours ago... Under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana has set new records in every field of development in the last 10 years," Saini said.

Earlier today, CM Saini also thanked PM Modi for flagging off the first flight from the city to Ayodhya, adding, "It is a historic day when the new terminal building of Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport is being inaugurated, and the first flight is being flagged off to Ayodhya."

Also read: 'Votebank ka virus': PM Modi attacks Congress for opposing Waqf Act, says loot of land will stop now

Meanwhile, PM Modi also attacked the Congress for spreading the "vote bank ka virus" by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.
"Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them," the Prime Minister said.

Backing the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, PM Modi assured that the land of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be encroached upon by Waqf anymore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Yogi-Style Encounter in Hubballi: Valor or a Cover-Up in a Corrupt Police State? Opinion shk

Yogi-Style Encounter in Hubballi: Valor or a Cover-Up in a Corrupt Police State? Opinion

Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who 'honey-trapped' Mehul Choksi? shk

Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who ‘honey-trapped’ Mehul Choksi?

"With blessings from my family, I will take the step into politics": Businessman Robert Vadra ddr

Robert Vadra open to political plunge, says he's learnt from Priyanka and Rahul

Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Recent Stories

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Rohit Khemmka's WildGlow Crowned 'The Best Korean Skincare 2025' by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal - K -Beauty Steals the Spotlight!

Rohit Khemmka’s WildGlow Crowned ‘The Best Korean Skincare 2025’ by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal— K-Beauty Ste

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

Virat Kohli's Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral Online HRD

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet goes viral: How much did RCB star score subject-wise?

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon