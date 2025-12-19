The 5th edition of the India-Malaysia joint military exercise, Harimau Shakti, concluded in Rajasthan. The two-week exercise focused on enhancing joint counter-terrorism capabilities and sub-conventional operations in semi-urban and urban terrain.

The closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the joint military exercise Harimau Shakti between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army was held on Friday at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The two-week-long exercise focused on joint tactical drills and sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate. It aimed to strengthen operational synergy, interoperability and mutual trust between the two forces.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Indian Army, the exercise enhanced the joint capability of both armies to conduct counter-terrorism and sub-conventional operations in semi-urban and urban terrain, reflecting their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and defence cooperation. "Together we stand ready for tomorrow," the Army said.

Training and Drills Conducted

The fifth edition of the exercise began on December 5 and lasted until December 8. During the training, troops from both sides carried out Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) drills, helicopter slithering and low-hover jumps from MI-17 helicopters, along with counter-IED familiarisation through structured briefings and visits to specialised training facilities.

The exercise also featured a joint display of weapons and equipment, including next-generation systems used at company and battalion levels. Activities such as yoga sessions and friendly sports events were held to promote physical fitness and team bonding.

Specialised Training Modules

As part of the training module, troops were introduced to Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism concepts, followed by lectures and demonstrations on patrolling techniques. Mixed teams conducted joint patrolling rehearsals under simulated operational conditions to improve coordination, decision-making and mission planning. Ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations strengthened small-team offensive skills, while a Command Post Exercise reinforced tactical planning and battlefield management. Slithering drills added realism by practising heliborne insertion techniques suited for dense and restrictive terrain.

The Indian Army said the exercise continues to reinforce professional bonds, mutual trust and defence cooperation between India and Malaysia through realistic training and shared operational experiences.