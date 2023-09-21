Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India labels Canada developments as 'politically motivated' amid escalating tensions

    The MEA also provided an explanation regarding the suspension of Indian visas for Canadian nationals. They clarified that the Indian High Commission consulates in Canada were temporarily unable to process visa applications due to work disruptions arising from security concerns.

    India labels Canada developments as 'politically motivated' amid escalating tensions AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    As tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (September 21) expressed concerns about the unfolding situation in Ottawa. The MEA characterized the issue as "politically motivated" and raised questions about the evidence supporting the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the press conference regarding the ongoing India-Canada row. He highlighted the need for parity in diplomatic presence between the two nations, pointing out that the number of Canadian diplomats in India significantly exceeds the number of Indian diplomats in Canada. Bagchi stated that he anticipates a reduction in the Canadian diplomatic presence in India to address this imbalance.

    Who was Sukha Duneke, gangster and Khalistani terrorist killed in Canada?

    Additionally, Bagchi emphasized the presence of prejudice in the Canadian government's actions, suggesting that the allegations and subsequent measures taken by the Canadian government appear to be primarily driven by political motivations. These developments mark a significant strain in the relationship between the two countries.

    The MEA also provided an explanation regarding the suspension of Indian visas for Canadian nationals. They clarified that the Indian High Commission consulates in Canada were temporarily unable to process visa applications due to work disruptions arising from security concerns. This suspension encompasses all categories of visas, including the e-visa facility.

    In a related development, India has taken steps to reduce the number of diplomatic staff in Ottawa as a precautionary measure to safeguard them against potential threats posed by Khalistani terror groups and activities on social media platforms.

     

    Notorious Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis

    Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat likely to commence from September 25; Check details vkp

    Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat likely to commence from September 25; Check details

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya anr

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya

    Attacks on San Francisco consulate: NIA releases pictures of 10 suspects AJR

    Attacks on San Francisco consulate: NIA releases pictures of 10 suspects

    Kerala: Lower Primary school in Vizhinjam uses EVM for student elections rkn

    Kerala: Lower Primary school in Vizhinjam uses EVM for student elections

    Recent Stories

    American YouTuber's interview with fake North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves internet divided - WATCH snt

    American YouTuber's interview with fake Kim Jong Un leaves internet divided - WATCH

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology WATCH AJR

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology | WATCH

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis

    Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat likely to commence from September 25; Check details vkp

    Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat likely to commence from September 25; Check details

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya anr

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon