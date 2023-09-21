India labels Canada developments as 'politically motivated' amid escalating tensions

The MEA also provided an explanation regarding the suspension of Indian visas for Canadian nationals. They clarified that the Indian High Commission consulates in Canada were temporarily unable to process visa applications due to work disruptions arising from security concerns.

As tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (September 21) expressed concerns about the unfolding situation in Ottawa. The MEA characterized the issue as "politically motivated" and raised questions about the evidence supporting the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the press conference regarding the ongoing India-Canada row. He highlighted the need for parity in diplomatic presence between the two nations, pointing out that the number of Canadian diplomats in India significantly exceeds the number of Indian diplomats in Canada. Bagchi stated that he anticipates a reduction in the Canadian diplomatic presence in India to address this imbalance.

Additionally, Bagchi emphasized the presence of prejudice in the Canadian government's actions, suggesting that the allegations and subsequent measures taken by the Canadian government appear to be primarily driven by political motivations. These developments mark a significant strain in the relationship between the two countries.

In a related development, India has taken steps to reduce the number of diplomatic staff in Ottawa as a precautionary measure to safeguard them against potential threats posed by Khalistani terror groups and activities on social media platforms.

