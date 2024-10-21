EAM S Jaishankar confirms India-China disengagement process complete, details coming soon

His statement came hours after the foreign secretary, Vikram Misri announced that New Delhi and Beijing have arrived on a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas.

India and China have completed their disengament process and the details will be coming out in the due course, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Jaishankar said that the troops of two neighbouring countries would be able to patrol in the way they had been doing pre-Galwan incident of June 2020.

His statement came hours after the foreign secretary, Vikram Misri announced that New Delhi and Beijing have arrived on a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas.

It is perinent to mention here that the major breakthrough came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia to attend the BRICS summit.

"We reached an agreement on patrolling, and we have gone back to the 2020 position. With that we can say the disengagement with China has been completed. Details will come out in due course,” Jaishankar said.

"There are areas which for various reasons after 2020, they blocked us, we blocked them. We have now reached an understanding which will allow patrolling as we had been doing till 2020," he added.

Stating that the LAC breakthrough is a good development that happened due to "patient and persevering diplomacy", he said: "... At various points of time people almost gave up. We have always maintained on the one hand we obviously had to do counter deployment, and we have been negotiating since September 2020.”

The troops of two countries are engaged into standoff since April-May 2020 and even had violent face off at Galwan Valley in June 2020, leading to killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers. It is beilieved that China also lost about same number of its troops.

