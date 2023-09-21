Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Notorious Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

    Canada has increasingly become a destination for individuals seeking refuge from the law, including at least 29 gangsters from the Punjab region and its vicinity. These individuals have either left India using Indian passports, forged travel documents, or the Nepal route in an attempt to evade legal authorities.

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    Amid growing concerns over the presence of fugitive gangsters from Punjab and neighboring regions in Canada, intelligence reports from the country indicate a concerning trend of inter-gang rivalry leading to violent clashes. In the latest incident, it is believed that Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, a prominent member of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district, has fallen victim to this ongoing gang feud.

    Although the exact location of his demise remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that he was killed in Winnipeg, Canada. This tragic development draws parallels with the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who lost his life in a similar inter-gang warfare incident in Surrey on June 19.

    Sukha Duneke had fled India for Canada in 2017 using forged documents and is notorious for his involvement in seven criminal cases.

    The situation has been further exacerbated by Canada's recent accusations against India, alleging the political assassination of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, despite the absence of substantive proof.

     

    These developments have raised concerns about the challenges posed by such fugitive gangsters to both countries' law enforcement agencies and have highlighted the need for international cooperation in addressing this pressing issue.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
