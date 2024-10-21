Shikha Swaroop: Why Chandrakanta actress left TV industry?

Shikha Swaroop, the beloved Chandrakanta of the 90s, captivated audiences with her beauty. But her height became a hurdle in her career. Discover the untold story of Shikha Swaroop and why she left the industry.

In the 1990s, a TV show aired on Doordarshan that broke all TRP records. Viewers from all walks of life loved this show. However, the show ended after two years. However, the actors who worked on this show are still etched in the audience's minds. Especially Shikha Swaroop, who played the lead role of Chandrakanta, is still admired for her beauty.

She is one of the most beautiful actresses on TV. But due to a physical attribute, her career suffered, forcing her to leave the industry.

Let's learn everything about Shikha Swaroop...

Shikha Swaroop was a beauty pageant winner and model

Shikha Swaroop was born on October 23, 1970, in New Delhi. Shikha was a model before entering the acting industry and won the Miss India International title in 1988. Notably, she was in college when she won the title along with Shabnam Patel. She held this title until 1991 because the Miss India contest wasn't held in 1989 and 1990 due to the sponsor's demise. In 1991, Femina took over the beauty pageant from Eve's Weekly, and the Miss India contest resumed.

'Chandrakanta' was Shikha Swaroop's first TV show

Based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's novel 'Chandrakanta,' the serial of the same name was Shikha Swaroop's debut TV show as an actress. Before this, she had worked in films like 'Police Public,' 'Pyaar Hua Chori Chori,' 'Tahlka,' 'Kayda Kanoon,' and 'Cheetah.' 'Chandrakanta' started airing in 1994 and was discontinued in 1996. But during these two years, Shikha Swaroop became one of the most popular actresses. Later, Shikha also worked in shows like 'Yug,' 'Shaktimaan,' 'Kahani Chandrakanta Ki,' and 'Ramayan.' The 2012 'Ramayan' was her last show, where she played Kaikeyi. Her portrayal of this character was also well-received by the audience. Her beauty shone through in this role as well.

Why did Shikha Swaroop leave the industry?

From 1997 to 2011, Shikha Swaroop stayed away from the screen for 14 years and returned in 2011 with the lead role in 'Kahani Chandrakanta Ki,' which flopped. After doing 'Ramayan' in 2012, she disappeared again. Reports suggest that no actor wanted to work with her due to Shikha Swaroop's height. She was the tallest actress of her time, standing at 5 feet 11 inches, and this height became a significant obstacle in her career. It is said that Shikha Swaroop is the only child of her parents. Some reports also claim that she is married and settled. However, there is no confirmation about this.

