'The call that never came': Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife as husband gets killed in Kashmir terror attack

Ruchi Abrol was adorned in her Karwa Chauth attire, fasting with hopes for her husband’s long life. But the call she awaited with bated breath never came as her husband, Shashi Abrol, had fallen victim to a merciless terror attack in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late Sunday night.

Ruchi Abrol was adorned in her Karwa Chauth attire, fasting with hopes for her husband’s long life. But the call she awaited with bated breath never came. Instead, Ruchi's world crumbled in an instant as she received the heart-wrenching news — her husband, Shashi Abrol, had fallen victim to a merciless terror attack in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late Sunday night.

Shashi, a talented architectural designer, was among seven innocent souls who perished in the brutal assault on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway. The attack occurred just after Shashi and his colleagues had retired for the night, their camp becoming the scene of devastation in an instant. What was meant to be a sacred night of prayers for her husband’s longevity turned into an unthinkable nightmare for Ruchi and her family.

"I spoke to him in the evening. He didn’t mention any threats. I was going to the temple as part of my Karwa Chauth fast, and we had a brief conversation," recounted a heartbroken Ruchi, cradling their three-year-old daughter, as reported by news agency PTI. "I tried calling him after I returned, but he didn’t pick up. After that, his phone was switched off."

Also read: 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah says terrorism must end to have friendship with India (WATCH)

Hours later, the horrifying truth arrived, not through a call, but through the unforgiving glare of media reports.

“Her life is shattered,” expressed Divya, Shashi’s grieving sister. "Karwa Chauth has turned into a day of catastrophe for us. Our dear Shashi Ji was killed in a cowardly act by terrorists."

Shashi had been a dedicated employee at APCO, a construction firm, for six years and was the sole provider for his family. He had recently returned home to Jammu for his son’s college admission, his dreams resting on the hope of seeing his son become an engineer. Those dreams now lie in tatters, leaving his family grappling with an uncertain future.

"What have they gained from this? How will she feed her children now? We curse them," cried Divya, mourning the loss of her beloved brother.

In the face of such a tragedy, Shashi’s father, J.L. Abrol, issued a desperate plea for government assistance. "We demand a job for my daughter-in-law to feed the family. There is no breadwinner left in the family," he urged, calling for immediate support for his son’s shattered household.

Local officials have responded, with efforts underway to expedite the return of Shashi’s body for his final rites. "The loss cannot be compensated," remarked Shishir Gupta, additional deputy commissioner of Jammu, but his words did little to ease the grief that had engulfed the family.

Hundreds of neighbors and relatives have flooded the Abrol household, offering their condolences, but the air is thick with sorrow and unanswered questions. The family’s demands are clear: justice, support, and a secure future for Ruchi and her children.

In a final bitter reflection, Shashi’s sister Urvashi remarked with stinging irony, "This is proof of how much peace and normalcy has been restored. We lost our brother."

Also read: 'Act of cowardice...' HM Amit Shah reacts after terror attack in J-K claims lives of doctor and 5 labourers

Latest Videos