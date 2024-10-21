Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation

    Malayalam actor Siddique has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, claiming he's cooperated fully with the investigation into the sexual abuse case against him. He says he's provided all requested evidence, phone number details, and even filed a complaint against police for alleged illegal surveillance.

    Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    New Delhi: Actor Siddique has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court in connection with the sexual abuse case against him. In the affidavit, he claims to have cooperated with the investigation by appearing before the investigating officer and providing all requested evidence he had in possession and phone number details. This submission comes ahead of a scheduled hearing for the case tomorrow.

    Siddique stated that he no longer possesses his old phones and does not use an iPad. He also alleged that the police illegally followed him, mentioning that he has filed a complaint regarding this matter, which is included in the affidavit along with the police's written response to his complaint.

    In contrast, the state government informed the Supreme Court that Siddique has not fully cooperated with the investigation. The accused actor admitted to forgetting many details during questioning. Furthermore, the government reported that Siddique had refused to provide the requested digital evidence and other materials, asserting that the truth must come to light before he is unfairly celebrated as a hero.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Kerala: Family alleges beatdown by Excise officials after youth suicide in Pathanamthita anr

    Kerala: Family alleges beatdown by Excise officials after youth’s suicide in Pathanamthitta

    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP anr

    What has Kerala govt done with Rs 756 crore received from Centre for Wayanad: BJP

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-792 October 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-792 October 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Alleged Rs 25 lakh ATM heist in Kozhikode turns out to be fabricated story, 3 in police custody dmn

    Kerala: Alleged Rs 25 lakh ATM heist in Kozhikode turns out to be fabricated story, 3 in police custody

    Recent Stories

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur RBA

    When Abhishek Bachchan called Aishwarya Rai 'LUCKY' in front of Nimrat Kaur

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful? AJR

    Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful?

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home dmn

    Mexican Mint: Tips to grow it at home

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look RTM

    Must-try Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hairstyles for a glamorous look

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon