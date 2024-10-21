Kerala: Siddique submits affidavit in sexual abuse case, claims he cooperated with investigation

Malayalam actor Siddique has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, claiming he's cooperated fully with the investigation into the sexual abuse case against him. He says he's provided all requested evidence, phone number details, and even filed a complaint against police for alleged illegal surveillance.

New Delhi: Actor Siddique has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court in connection with the sexual abuse case against him. In the affidavit, he claims to have cooperated with the investigation by appearing before the investigating officer and providing all requested evidence he had in possession and phone number details. This submission comes ahead of a scheduled hearing for the case tomorrow.

Siddique stated that he no longer possesses his old phones and does not use an iPad. He also alleged that the police illegally followed him, mentioning that he has filed a complaint regarding this matter, which is included in the affidavit along with the police's written response to his complaint.

In contrast, the state government informed the Supreme Court that Siddique has not fully cooperated with the investigation. The accused actor admitted to forgetting many details during questioning. Furthermore, the government reported that Siddique had refused to provide the requested digital evidence and other materials, asserting that the truth must come to light before he is unfairly celebrated as a hero.

