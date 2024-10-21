Deepotsav 2024: Cultural dept to recreate 'Treta Yuga' with 10 grand stages

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are underway to transform Ayodhya into a reflection of Treta Yuga, allowing visitors to experience the purity and spirituality of Lord Shri Ram's era.

The countdown to Deepotsav 2024 has begun, with preparations in full swing for the grand celebration in Ayodhya. This year marks the eighth edition of Deepotsav, and it's set to be more spectacular and unique than ever.

The expansion of Ram Ki Paadi is in progress, where millions of lamps will illuminate the banks, and the entire city is being adorned with decorations.

The Culture Department is constructing 10 cultural platforms for the event, including three major and seven smaller stages. These platforms will showcase glimpses of Treta Yuga using modern technology.

A grand exhibition in Ramkatha Park will bring various episodes of the Ramayana to life through advanced visual techniques, enabling devotees to closely experience significant moments from the epic.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and the Culture Department are collaborating to ensure a grand spectacle. While the Municipal Corporation is focused on cleaning and beautifying the city, the Culture Department is decorating monasteries, temples, and other religious sites.

Special efforts are being made to create a spiritually uplifting and majestic atmosphere for all devotees.

This year, the Gorakhpur-Lucknow road connecting Ayodhya to the state capital is getting a special makeover for Deepotsav. The route will feature live depictions of key events from the Ramayana, with scenes to be displayed along both sides, enhancing the sanctity and significance of the celebration.

Deepotsav 2024 will take place from October 28 to 30, featuring a vibrant lineup of cultural programs alongside the shimmering display of lamps throughout Ayodhya. The main venue, Ram Ki Paidi, will be magnificently decorated, with millions of lamps illuminating the site.

The cultural platforms to be built are the following:

The Culture Department has planned to build 10 cultural platforms across the city, the main places of which are as follows:

Ram Katha Park: Modern technology-based exhibition will be organized here.

Guptar Ghat: A large cultural stage will be constructed here.

Badi Devkali: A major stage will also be built here.

Naya Ghat: Here will be the largest stage during Deepotsav.

Ram Ghat: Will see holding of a variety of cultural programs.

Small stages will also be set up at Birla Dharamshala, Bharat Kund, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Naka Hanuman Garhi, Bus Adda Bypass, and Dharma Path.

Deepotsav 2024 marks the first celebration since the enthronement of Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple, adding even greater significance to the festival.

Under the leadership of the Yogi government, efforts are underway around the clock to transform Ayodhya into a reflection of Treta Yuga.

