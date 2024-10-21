Parineeti Chopra's Fat to Fit Journey: Know how she lost 28 kg

Parineeti Chopra's weight loss strategy involved exercise, nutrition, and the martial art Kalaripayattu. Learn how she achieved her fitness goals with a low-calorie diet and proper nutrition.

Bollywood's bubbly girl Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday on October 22nd. She surprised her fans by shedding 28 kgs, transforming from a chubby image to a fit one. Parineeti Chopra's weight loss can be an inspiration for many girls. If you want to lose weight, you can follow Parineeti Chopra's exercise and diet plan.

Parineeti Chopra's Weight Loss Mantra

Parineeti Chopra achieved weight loss through a combination of calorie deficit, exercise, and a nutritional diet. Learn about the key aspects of Parineeti's weight loss strategy.

1. Calorie Deficit for Weight Loss

Parineeti Chopra consumed fewer calories than her body required. This helps in weight reduction. If you are unsure about this, consult an expert.

2. Exercise Played a Key Role

Exercise played the most significant role in Parineeti Chopra's weight loss. The actress burned calories through cardiovascular exercise and strength training. She also exercised to maintain muscle mass. If you also want to lose weight, do not exercise without expert advice, otherwise, the chances of injury may increase.

3. Nutrition-Rich Food

Exercise alone is not enough for weight loss. Your diet also matters a lot. Parineeti paid close attention to nutrition in her meals. Her meals included essential nutrients along with low calories. Daily consumption of limited amounts of protein, fat, and carbohydrate-rich foods also helps in controlling weight. Parineeti started eating oil-free vegetables and chapatis for dinner, which gave her good results.

[Instagram SVG code removed for brevity] A post shared by @parineetichopra

Kalaripayattu for Weight Loss

Kalaripayattu is a martial art from Kerala that helps with weight loss. It teaches discipline and improves mental health. Parineeti Chopra also used Kalaripayattu for weight loss. Martial arts effectively utilize mind and body coordination. You, too, can learn this popular martial art from Kerala for weight loss.

Rapid weight gain or loss is never good for health. Parineeti Chopra's trainer also took special care of this. Losing half to one kilogram of weight per week is considered healthy. Get a diet chart made with expert advice and follow it. Weight loss can be achieved through daily exercise, a healthy and low-calorie diet, and adequate sleep.

Latest Videos