Where does the soul go after death, how many days does it take to be reborn?

This article explores the Garuda Purana's perspective on rebirth after death, detailing the soul's journey and the factors influencing the timeline of reincarnation.

What Happens After Death

The Garuda Purana, a significant Hindu scripture, describes life, death, and the soul's journey after death, including the punishments for various deeds and the concept of rebirth.

The Garuda Purana is often recited after cremation. This raises questions about the soul's destination, the possibility of rebirth, and the timeline and location of reincarnation.

What Happens After Death

According to the Garuda Purana, the soul travels a long distance after death, first to Yamaloka, where the deceased's actions are judged by Yama Raja. The journey's comfort depends on the individual's deeds.

Communication with Deceased Relatives, Garuda Purana

Rebirth is believed to occur between 3 and 40 days after death. The Garuda Purana states that rebirth is determined by karma, with sinful souls sent to hell and virtuous souls to heaven.

Garuda Purana's Teachings on Death

After the soul is judged based on its actions, it is reborn. The circumstances of this rebirth, such as wealth or poverty, are determined by the individual's karma.

Latest Videos