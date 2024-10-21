Where does the soul go after death, how many days does it take to be reborn?

This article explores the Garuda Purana's perspective on rebirth after death, detailing the soul's journey and the factors influencing the timeline of reincarnation.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 21, 2024, 8:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 9:38 PM IST

What Happens After Death

The Garuda Purana, a significant Hindu scripture, describes life, death, and the soul's journey after death, including the punishments for various deeds and the concept of rebirth.

article_image2

The Garuda Purana is often recited after cremation. This raises questions about the soul's destination, the possibility of rebirth, and the timeline and location of reincarnation.

article_image3

What Happens After Death

According to the Garuda Purana, the soul travels a long distance after death, first to Yamaloka, where the deceased's actions are judged by Yama Raja. The journey's comfort depends on the individual's deeds.

article_image4

Communication with Deceased Relatives, Garuda Purana

Rebirth is believed to occur between 3 and 40 days after death. The Garuda Purana states that rebirth is determined by karma, with sinful souls sent to hell and virtuous souls to heaven.

article_image5

Garuda Purana's Teachings on Death

After the soul is judged based on its actions, it is reborn. The circumstances of this rebirth, such as wealth or poverty, are determined by the individual's karma.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

Check your daily horoscope: October 21, 2024 Good day for Taurus, be careful Virgo and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus, be careful Virgo and more

Numerology Predictions for October 21, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 21, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: October 20, 2024 Leo to face issues, good day for Pisces and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 20, 2024 - Leo to face issues, good day for Pisces and more

Numerology Predictions for October 20, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for October 20, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Recent Stories

Israel southern Lebanon offensive: 52 Hezbollah commanders eliminated, over 3,200 terrorist targets attacked snt

Israel's southern Lebanon offensive: 52 Hezbollah commanders eliminated, over 3,200 terrorist targets attacked

Canada spy agency pulled mole before 1985 Air India bombing? Old report resurfaces amid tensions with India snt

Canada's spy agency pulled mole before 1985 Air India bombing? Old report resurfaces amid tensions with India

Shikha Swaroop: Why Chandrakanta actress left TV industry? RBA

Shikha Swaroop: Why Chandrakanta actress left TV industry?

Bengaluru auto driver pastes 'Learn Kannada' poster inside vehicle, lists common greetings. Here's why (WATCH) shk

Bengaluru auto driver pastes 'Learn Kannada' poster inside vehicle, lists common greetings. Here's why |WATCH

Parineeti Chopra's Fat to Fit Journey: Know how she lost 28 kg RBA

Parineeti Chopra's Fat to Fit Journey: Know how she lost 28 kg

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon