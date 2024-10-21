Diwali in Ayodhya Trip Guide: One Day Itinerary 2024

Diwali 2024 preparations are in full swing. From cleaning homes to shopping, everyone is busy. If you don't want to spend your Diwali holidays at home, why not plan a trip to Ayodhya? It is said that Diwali is celebrated because Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after completing his exile on the day of Deepawali. What could be more fortunate than witnessing Diwali in Ramnagari? If you don't have much time for a trip, you can explore Ayodhya in just one day. So let's find out how to explore Ayodhya during Diwali.

How to reach Ayodhya?

Ayodhya is accessible by bus, train, and flight. You can book a direct flight to Ayodhya from Lucknow Airport. Trains and buses are also available from there, taking 5-6 hours to reach Ayodhya. From the bus station, head straight to the Ram Temple. Avoid taking a cab. Many places are inaccessible by cab, so local transport is a better option. Be prepared for long queues to visit Shri Ram Temple.

Visit Ram Ki Paidi

After visiting Shri Ram Temple, head to Ram Ki Paidi. Millions of lamps are lit here every year during Diwali. If you want to witness the beauty of Ram Ki Paidi, visit on October 30th, the day before Diwali, when the lights on the ghats create a breathtaking spectacle.

Visit Hanuman Garhi

A trip to Ayodhya is incomplete without visiting Hanuman Garhi. This temple is situated on a hill and is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. From here, you can enjoy a magnificent view of Ayodhya. Locals believe that Lord Hanuman resided here to protect Ayodhya. The temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman sitting in the lap of his mother, Anjani. This place is especially crowded with devotees during Diwali.

Explore Gulab Bari

Gulab Bari in Ayodhya is a beautiful garden of red roses. If you are fond of photography, you can visit here. This garden houses the tomb of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh. It is said that there is a well in the garden that leads directly to Lucknow. The Nawab's successors used to hide here to save their lives.

Visit Nageshwar Nath Temple & Dashrath Mahal

If you are visiting Ram Ki Paidi, don't forget to visit Nageshwar Nath Temple, located about two kilometres from the ghat. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and was established by Lord Ram's son, Kush. It is also said that the temple was built for a Naga princess who fell in love with Kush while bathing in the Saryu River. Dashrath Mahal, located a short distance from Hanuman Garhi, is where King Dashrath resided. This is the same place where Lord Ram spent his childhood. The palace has a temple dedicated to Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita. If you are interested in religion and history, you must visit here. Conclude your trip by enjoying Ayodhya's street food.

