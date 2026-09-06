A Polish woman living in India has praised the country’s modern transport, highways, luxury hotels, metro systems, diverse landscapes and stadiums. She urged people not to blindly follow stereotypes and highlighted her experiences during 10 years in India.

A Polish woman living in India has sparked a conversation on social media by sharing her perspective on the country after spending the past 10 years there. Dominika Patalas-Kalra said that while international visitors and social media posts often focus on images of rubbish and cows on Indian streets because such content can attract millions of views, her experience has revealed a very different side of India.

In a detailed social media post, Dominika highlighted India’s modern transport systems, expanding highways, luxury hotels, diverse landscapes, metro networks and impressive stadiums. She urged people not to blindly rely on stereotypes and instead explore the many experiences and developments that India has to offer.

India’s Modern Transport System

Dominika praised India’s buses and trains, describing them as comfortable and modern. She said the country’s transport systems are comparable to, and in some cases even better than, those in several European countries.

She also highlighted the amount of space available for passengers, referring to her own experience and noting that even people with long legs can travel comfortably.

New Highways Connecting Cities

The Polish woman also pointed to India’s rapidly expanding highway network. According to her, the construction of new highways has helped reduce travel times between cities and made several destinations more accessible.

She cited the example of travelling from Delhi to a hill station, saying that people can now make the journey in around three hours.

Luxury Hotels And Diverse Landscapes

Dominika also praised India’s luxury hotels, saying many offer such high standards that guests can feel as though they are living like royalty in a palace.

She further highlighted India’s natural diversity. With its vast geographical spread, the country offers mountains, deserts, beaches and several other landscapes that she believes are worth exploring.

Modern And Convenient Metro Networks

India’s metro systems also featured prominently in her post. Dominika described the metro as safe, modern and punctual, adding that it provides a convenient way to travel to work as well as explore different cities.

Stadiums With Views Of The Himalayas

Another aspect that impressed her was India’s stadium infrastructure. She asked whether people had ever seen a stadium with a view of the Himalayas before saying that she had experienced exactly that in India.

She concluded her post by saying that India has plenty to offer and urged people not to blindly follow stereotypes about the country.

How Did Social Media React?

Dominika’s post received positive reactions from social media users, with several people agreeing with her perspective on India.

One user commented: "It is true actually, india is way more beautiful than the world thinks. Thank you for showcasing it."

Second user commented: "Honestly, India is beautiful in so many ways."