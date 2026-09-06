Lord Shanmugar blessed devotees in the 'Red Saathi' alankaram on a golden palanquin on the seventh day of the Avani festival at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple. A grand procession with Valli and Deivanai was held through Tiruchendur.

Lord Shanmugar appeared in the traditional ‘Red Saathi’ alankaram on a golden palanquin and blessed devotees on the seventh day of the annual Avani festival at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

Earlier, Lord Shanmugar was taken in procession on a vetiver palanquin.

A special abhishekam with 16 types of offerings was performed for Lord Shanmugar, along with Valli and Deivanai, followed by special alankaram and deeparadhana.

Later, Lord Shanmugar, accompanied by Valli and Deivanai, was taken in a procession on a golden palanquin decorated with red flowers through the eight streets of Tiruchendur.

Lord Nataraja was also seen behind the deity during the procession.

Devotees showered red flowers and raised devotional chants of "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara" as they sought the blessings of Lord Shanmugar.

A large number of devotees participated in the procession.

Avani Festival Schedule

The 12-day Avani festival at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple began on August 31 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony and will conclude on September 11.

The seventh and eighth days are among the important events of the festival, with the deity appearing in different traditional alankarams.

On the eighth day, September 7, Lord Shanmugar is scheduled to appear in the White Saathi alankaram in the morning and later in the Green Saathi alankaram.

The main temple car procession, the festival’s major event, is scheduled for September 9. (ANI)