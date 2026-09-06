Two people died after a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan. In a unique effort, locals ordered oxygen cylinders from a quick-commerce app to help the rescue operation. A multi-agency team is on-site searching for trapped individuals.

Oxygen cylinders were ordered by locals from a quick-commerce app to aid the rescue operation at Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building collapse site and help people trapped under the debris. A building collapsed in the Satya Niketan Market area of southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, following which a multi-agency rescue operation was launched, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the building collapse was received at around 1:34 pm at Police Station South Campus. Teams of Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, reached the spot and commenced rescue operations.

According to preliminary local enquiry, the building was around 40-50 years old and comprised a basement and five upper floors. It was reportedly being used for PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred, police said.

Two Dead, Several Injured

Two people have been killed after the building collapse incident near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, authorities said. "A total of seven people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and one person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital. Of those brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, two were declared brought dead," according to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

CM Oversees Rescue Operations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reached the site of the building collapse to take stock of the ground situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations. Gupta said rescue teams are carrying out operations on a war footing and every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.

Building's Condition Under Scrutiny

Local residents claimed that the building had been vacated around a year ago and that a notice regarding the building was also issued around a month ago. These claims are being verified by the authorities.

Local residents also said that PG accommodations were being operated in the building and that there were multiple rooms on the upper floors.

The ownership of the property and other details related to its use are being verified as part of the ongoing inquiry. Further details are awaited as the rescue operation continues. (ANI)