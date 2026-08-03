A Polish woman's viral social media post listing 15 things she would happily do in India, but never elsewhere, has won hearts online. From street food and chai to crowded autos and neighbourly warmth, the post sparked thousands of relatable reactions.

A light-hearted social media post by Dominika Patalas Kalra has gone viral after perfectly capturing the everyday habits and experiences that many people happily embrace in India but would rarely consider elsewhere. Titled "Things I would do in India, but NEVER in other countries...", the post humorously highlights everything from eating street food without worrying about hygiene and trusting strangers for directions to accepting unsolicited advice from relatives and squeezing into crowded public transport.

The relatable observations have resonated with thousands of users online, many of whom said the post perfectly reflects India's warmth, spontaneity, hospitality and unique way of life.

Woman Shares Things She Would Only Do in India

In her viral post, Dominika Patalas Kalra listed 15 everyday experiences that she happily embraces in India but would never consider doing in most other countries.

Her list included:

I'll happily eat street food in India from a stall with no visible hygiene standards, but suddenly become a food safety expert abroad. In India, I'll get into an auto with a driver I've known for 12 seconds and trust him with my life. I'll cross a road in India through complete chaos, without paying much attention to pedestrian crossings like I would in other countries. I'll drink chai from a tiny roadside glass like it's a five-star experience. I'll ask a completely random uncle for directions and trust his confidence more than Google Maps. I'll walk into someone's house in India without thinking twice because, "arre, come inside!" I'll let a random auntie comment on my life, career, marriage, weight and future, and just smile. I'll eat something unbearably spicy and still say, "No no, it's not that spicy." I'll squeeze into an auto, bus or train with absolutely no concept of personal space. I'll have dinner at midnight and call it completely normal. I'll go to a wedding where I barely know the people and still behave like I'm part of the family. I'll accept food from a neighbour because refusing would basically be a personal insult. In India, I'll call someone "bhaiya", "didi", "uncle" or "aunty" even when I have absolutely no idea what their name is. I'll sit on a plastic chair outside a roadside shop for hours and somehow have the best evening. I'll say "5 minutes away" while still being very much at home.

She ended the post with the line: "India just has a different rulebook."

Social Media Reacts

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom said it perfectly captured the spirit of everyday life in India.

One user commented: "I’m so glad you have experienced the warmth of India and Indians."

Second user commented: "All this simply means u r very much Indian."

Third user commented: "India does not have a rule book. Works on pure vibes."

The post has since been widely shared online, with many users saying it celebrates the warmth, hospitality, humour and unique charm that make everyday life in India unlike anywhere else.