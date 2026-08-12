Polish content creator Dominika Patalas-Kalra shared five things she finds unique about India, including tea stalls, crowded trains, cricket, colourful markets and festivals. Her positive take on India drew reactions from social media users.

India's vibrant culture, busy streets and diverse traditions often leave a lasting impression on international visitors. Polish content creator and Instagram influencer Dominika Patalas-Kalra has been sharing glimpses of her experiences in India with her social media followers. In a recent Instagram post, she highlighted five things that stood out to her during her travels across the country, offering a foreigner's perspective on everyday life in India.

The post, captioned "Only in India", showcased some of the experiences Patalas-Kalra found distinctive during her time in the country. From roadside tea stalls and crowded trains to cricket, colourful markets and festivals, she highlighted aspects of Indian life that she believes make the country unique.

Five Things That Stand Out In India

Patalas-Kalra began her post by saying that she had travelled to many countries, but India offered certain experiences that she had not encountered in the same way elsewhere.

Among the things she highlighted were tea stalls located every few metres, trains packed with people and the widespread popularity of cricket. She also mentioned India's colourful markets and vibrant festivals as some of the features that caught her attention.

Her post offered a glimpse into how everyday Indian scenes can appear to someone visiting the country from abroad. Through her content, Patalas-Kalra has been documenting her travels and sharing her observations about Indian culture and lifestyle with her followers.

A Foreigner's Perspective On India

The content creator's observations reflect how international visitors can notice the energy and diversity of everyday life in India. Her list focused on experiences that are familiar to many Indians but can appear distinctive to foreign travellers.

From stopping at a local tea stall to witnessing crowded railway journeys, colourful markets and large-scale celebrations, the experiences highlighted by Patalas-Kalra presented a positive perspective on her time in India.

How Did Social Media React?

The post received several reactions from social media users, with many appreciating her positive portrayal of India. Some users also pointed out things they felt should have been included in her list.

One user commented: "Babe u missed Indian cuisines."

Second user commented: "Thankyou for showing positivity."

Third user commented: "From Where do you get this motivation to make positive videos about India."