A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Kolkata's Chitpur area on Sunday. Fire tenders were deployed to the scene. According to police, there were no casualties and no one was trapped. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Chitpur area of Kolkata on Sunday, prompting the deployment of fire tenders at the spot, an official said.

Investigation Underway, No Casualties

DCP North Sayak Das said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and that an investigation is underway. "The reason for the fire is yet to be determined. The investigation is going on, and nothing can be determined till the forensics are done. No casualties have occurred, and no one is trapped," Das said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)