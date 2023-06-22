Tax evasion: Income Tax dept conducts raids at offices, residents of popular YouTubers in Kerala

Based on the complaint of tax evasion, the Income Tax Department conducted a surprise raid at the offices and houses of popular YouTubers in Kerala. The preliminary investigation found that they were not paying taxes according to their income.

Kochi: The Income Tax (IT) department raided the houses and offices of popular YouTubers in Kerala on Thursday (June 22). The IT reportedly raided ten popular YouTubers including the premises of actor and anchor Pearle Maaney and popular vlogger Sujith Bhaktan. The development comes in the wake of complaints alleging tax evasion by YouTubers.

The Kozhikode and Kochi unit of the IT department is conducting a raid at ten places. The preliminary investigation found that they were not paying taxes according to their income.

Furthermore, according to estimates from the income tax division, these YouTubers in Kerala make between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore annually from the video platform.

The government has included the GST system in the remuneration of YouTubers. YouTube ad revenue is subject to a rate of 18% (9% CGST + 9% SGST). Additionally, in order to declare their ad earnings and pay the necessary GST, content creators had to register for GST, make periodic returns, and receive a GST registration. According to reports, many content creators are essentially breaking the law.

(Further details are awaited)