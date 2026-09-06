Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy ordered a magisterial inquiry into the murder and sexual assault of a nurse in Hyderabad. He directed officials to ensure a watertight investigation and a fast-track court trial for speedy justice for the victim's family.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into the murder and sexual assault of a nurse at a private hospital in Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister directed officials to examine all aspects of the case, including the circumstances that led to the crime, security arrangements at the accommodation where the victim was staying, and whether there was any negligence on the part of the management of the concerned organisation. He also directed the authorities to ascertain whether all prescribed norms relating to the safety and security of women employees had been properly implemented.

CM Orders Watertight Investigation, Fast-Track Trial

With the police having already taken the accused into custody, the Chief Minister instructed senior police officials to ensure a thorough and watertight investigation. He directed them to expedite the collection of forensic and other technical evidence and complete the investigation at the earliest so that a comprehensive charge sheet could be filed without delay.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to initiate steps for conducting the trial through a Fast-Track Court to ensure speedy justice to the victim’s family. He asked the Law Department, Police Department and Prosecution Department to work in close coordination and ensure that there was no delay in the legal proceedings.

Government Assures Support to Victim's Family

Revanth Reddy assured the victim’s family that the government would extend all possible support. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Seethakka had already visited and consoled the family on behalf of the government. The government has also provided financial assistance to the family and sanctioned an Indiramma house.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for effective prosecution and a thorough investigation to ensure that the accused is punished as per law. He also directed officials to identify and rectify any systemic lapses that may have contributed to the incident and take all necessary measures to ensure an early conclusion of the trial.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rakshana Sena President Kalvakuntla Kavitha also visited the family members of Sireesha at Chautigudem in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The victim, 21, was a native of Chowtigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. She had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago along with her friend Kaka Sarika, also aged 21 and working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital. (ANI)