Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow over the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi that killed 3 people. Kharge called it an 'avoidable tragedy' and raised concerns over unsafe PGs for students.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow over Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi that killed 3 people while several others are feared trapped under debris. Calling the incident "deeply distressing and avoidable tragedy", Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said every effort must be made to rescue those trapped and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Congress Leaders Express Sorrow

"Reports of DU students being trapped under the debris are extremely worrying.NSUI workers and Congress leaders are already on the ground, helping students, victims and their families in every possible way. We stand firmly with them in this difficult hour," Kharge said in a post on X.

"This tragedy also exposes the unsafe, overcrowded PGs students are forced to live in due to inadequate hostel facilities. Students come to Delhi to build their future, not risk their lives for a roof over their heads. Every student’s life is precious," he further said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the incident "shocking". "A large number of people are trapped under the debris, including many students. I pray for the well-being of all. May God keep everyone safe. I appeal to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations so that help can reach every victim in time. NSUI and Congress colleagues are providing as much assistance as possible at the scene. Our condolences are with all the victims and their families," she said on X.

Rescue Efforts and Official Response

According to Delhi Police, rescue operations are underway at the site and teams of Delhi Police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are engaged in search and rescue efforts. As of now, nine people have been rescued, of whom three have lost their lives in the incident, according to Delhi Police Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with doctors and health officials as she arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet individuals rescued from the incident site and brought here for medical treatment. (ANI)