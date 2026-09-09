A 28-year-old man allegedly abused, assaulted and obstructed traffic police personnel during routne traffic enforcement drive in Hyderabad, prompting his arrest on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man allegedly abused, assaulted and obstructed traffic police personnel during routne traffic enforcement drive in Hyderabad, prompting his arrest on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred around 3.30 pm on September 7, when Home Guard K Ravinder of the Abids Traffic Police Station was deployed on traffic duty alongside WASI Vani Sree and Home Guard Vijay Kumar.

According to police, Ravinder was carrying an official camera when he photographed a two-wheeler rider allegedly travelling without a helmet.

Scroll to load tweet…

''Ravinder, who was carrying an official camera, photographed a two-wheeler rider for allegedly riding without a helmet," said SHO Nampally and added that the rider, identified as Mohd. Rizwan, a signboard worker from Hyderabad, allegedly took a U-turn, approached the Home Guard from the wrong side and abused and assaulted him while he was performing his duty.

''The rider's wife also allegedly joined the argument and used abusive language while recording the incident on her mobile phone," police added.

''The couple obstructed the officer and later fled the spot in the same vehicle," SHO said.

Following Ravinder's complaint, Nampally police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Rizwan was arrested on Tuesday, while police seized the two-wheeler involved in the incident. He was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also took serious note of the alleged confrontation and issued a stern warning against interfering with officers carrying out their lawful responsibilities.

"Any obstruction, intimidation or interference with police personnel performing their lawful duties will be met with strict legal action," the Commissioner said and appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed for traffic regulation.