Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a retro AI clip posing against a car, joining the viral 80s nostalgia trend that has swept social media platforms.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has joined the viral 80s AI trend that has taken over social media. The minister shared a retro-styled clip of himself posing against a car, dressed in a blue shirt, trousers, grey blazer and sunglasses.

Posting on X, Rijiju wrote, “Why is everyone going back to the 80s vibes? I'm also forced to 80s nostalgia.”

AI Nostalgia Trend

The 80s AI trend has seen users reimagine themselves through AI tools, creating images and videos inspired by the decade’s fashion and photography. The generated visuals typically feature muted colours, film grain, faded tones and retro styling to replicate the look of old-school photographs.

Rijiju’s post is part of a wider wave of participation, with social media flooded by AI-generated throwback clips and images.

Other Ministers Join In

Kiren Rijiju is not the only Union Minister to embrace the trend. Earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also shared his version, captioning it, “Vibing to the 80s trend.”

Their participation highlights how the nostalgia-driven AI experiment has reached beyond everyday users to public figures, adding momentum to the viral phenomenon.