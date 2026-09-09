A chef responded to a racist comment about his skin colour by highlighting his career achievements and listing prominent guests he says he has served. His response drew support online, with users condemning the remark and praising the chef.

Chef and food content creator Karthikeyan Selvaraj has responded to a racist comment about his skin colour by highlighting the distinguished guests he has served throughout his career. The chef shared a list of his professional accomplishments on social media after a user commented, “Aapka haath bht kala hai....mai ni khaunga aapke haath ka” [I won't eat anything made by you]. The remark drew criticism online, while Selvaraj chose to respond by showcasing his years of experience and the prominent personalities he says he has cooked for.

Selvaraj, who regularly shares recipes, cooking tips and food-related content on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, used the incident to highlight his professional journey in the hospitality industry. In his response, he listed several high-profile guests, including heads of government, presidents and members of royalty, whom he said he had served during his career.

Chef Karthikeyan Selvaraj Responds To Racist Comment

The controversy began after a social media user made a derogatory comment about Selvaraj’s skin colour and said they would not eat food prepared by him.

Rather than directly engaging with the commenter, Selvaraj responded by highlighting his professional achievements and the people he says he has served during his career.

The caption accompanying his post read:

“Well well this dark skinned chef have served the following,

Couple of head of the government in india 🇮🇳 Couple of presidents of india 🇮🇳 prince charles 🇬🇧 king of belgium 🇧🇪 very kind hearted guests across the globe

Well the list is too big it wont fit in the description”

Selvaraj’s response shifted attention towards his professional achievements and years of experience as a chef.

Social Media Users Support The Chef

Selvaraj’s response received support from several social media users, who criticised the racist commentary and encouraged him to continue sharing his work.

One user commented: "We love your recipes and I have learnt so much from you ignore these petty people and keep your head up"

Another user commented: "Education hasn’t caught up to him yet "

A third user commented: "Really bad that the our people itself bring about racism "

The comments reflected support for Selvaraj, with users condemning the remark and praising his contribution to food content and cooking.

Karthikeyan Selvaraj’s Career In Hospitality

Karthikeyan Selvaraj runs social media pages across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, where he regularly shares recipes, cooking tips and food-related videos.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Selvaraj worked with Taj Hotels in Kochi, Kerala, for more than 12 years. He later underwent an orientation programme in Chennai to become an executive chef, which lasted nearly a year.

In 2024, he joined Taj Hotels in Madurai as an executive chef.

Over the years, Selvaraj has built a career in the hospitality industry while also developing a presence on social media through his cooking content.

Chef Highlights Years Of Experience

The social media exchange has brought renewed attention to Selvaraj’s professional journey and his work as a chef and content creator.

By highlighting the prominent guests he says he has served, Selvaraj responded to the offensive commentary by putting the focus on his experience and achievements in the hospitality industry. The incident has also prompted social media users to speak out against colour-based discrimination and support the chef.