A foreign resident in Mumbai went viral after urging critics to stop hating India, highlighting everyday conveniences and praising the country’s progress despite challenges.

India often finds itself at the center of global debates, with critics pointing to challenges while supporters highlight progress. A viral video from Mumbai has now reignited that conversation, featuring Ivana, a woman originally from Amsterdam who has lived in India for years.

In her video, Ivana directly addressed those who dismiss India as “backward.” She urged them to stay away if they cannot appreciate the country’s growth, saying that the reality of life in India would leave them “crazy” or unable to continue hating.

Everyday Example Of Convenience

To illustrate her point, Ivana shared a simple experience. She ordered flowers online and received them within ten minutes. “You call India backward, but I just ordered flowers and they arrived in minutes. Now you’ll hate even more,” she said in the clip.

Her message was clear: while India has its share of problems, it has advanced in ways that critics often ignore. She argued that many who complain about India do so to make themselves feel better, rather than acknowledging the country’s achievements.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained traction, with viewers praising Ivana’s defense of India. Many admired her wearing a gajra and appreciated her candid tone. Several users thanked her for standing up for the country.

One user commented, “Doctors are available on apps here in India too,” pointing to the growing accessibility of services. Another said Ivana’s video showed the “real picture” of India, countering negative stereotypes.

Others expressed gratitude for her support, noting that it was refreshing to see a foreign resident highlight India’s strengths rather than its shortcomings.

Ivana’s remarks touched on a larger theme: India’s ability to embrace not only its citizens but also foreigners who choose to live here. Her video suggested that critics who continue to label India as backward are ignoring the everyday conveniences and progress visible across the country.

By sharing her personal experience, Ivana reminded viewers that India is not defined solely by its challenges. Instead, it is a nation that has made significant strides, offering services and comforts that rival or surpass those in other countries.