Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav called on States and UTs to strengthen the delivery of quality Ayush services. Speaking at a NITI Aayog workshop, he emphasised coordinated efforts to expand the reach and impact of Ayush systems nationwide.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, called upon States and Union Territories to strengthen the delivery of accessible, people-centric and quality Ayush services across the country, a release said.

National Workshop on Ayush Ecosystem

He was speaking at the National Workshop on ‘Strengthening the Ayush Ecosystem in States and Union Territories’, organised by NITI Aayog at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, yesterday. The workshop brought together senior officials from the Central Government, more than 30 States and Union Territories, and experts from various organisations to deliberate on strengthening the Ayush ecosystem through shared experiences, best practices and collaborative action.

The inaugural session was attended by Prataprao Jadhav as Chief Guest, along with Prof M Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Call for Coordinated Efforts

In his keynote address, Jadhav emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the Centre, States and UTs to expand the reach and impact of Ayush systems. He called for greater focus on quality, accessibility and people-centric delivery of Ayush healthcare services to address the evolving health needs of the population.

M Srinivas highlighted the importance of technology-integrated and evidence-based approaches to integrative healthcare, with the potential to improve health outcomes in India and beyond.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasised the pivotal role of States and UTs in strengthening the Ayush ecosystem and ensuring effective implementation and delivery of Ayush services at the grassroots level.

Platform for Collaboration and Best Practices

The workshop provided a platform for States and UTs to share experiences, best practices and innovative approaches across key areas, including Ayush healthcare delivery, education, research, capacity building and integration with the broader healthcare system.

The deliberations reaffirmed the importance of Centre-State collaboration in building a stronger, accessible and people-centric Ayush ecosystem and in advancing the Government’s vision of holistic and integrated healthcare for all. (ANI)