Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested by Hyderabad's Falaknuma Police for murdering a 53-year-old real estate businessman. The victim was allegedly attacked with knives over suspicions he had performed black magic on the prime accused's mother.

Falaknuma Police solved the murder of a 53-year-old real estate businessman and arrested seven persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the crime on Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Mehboob Ali, was allegedly attacked with knives and daggers following suspicion that he had performed black magic on the mother of the prime accused. Mehboob Ali, a resident of Fatima Nagar in Vattepally, was attacked opposite Almas Hotel, Vattepally, on the night of August 30. Police said he sustained multiple injuries to his head, chest and hands in the attack. He was shifted to Princess Esra Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint lodged by his son, Mohammed Shanawaz, Falaknuma Police registered a case under Sections 103(1), 61(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27(2) of the Arms Act.

Seven Arrested, Weapons Seized

During the investigation, police apprehended six accused persons and one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) on September 3. The accused were identified as Mirza Mohsin Baig, Mohammed Imran Ahemad, Mohammed Naseer, Shaik Akram, Mohammed Abrar Ali, Mohammed Sami alias Shutter and a juvenile.

Police also seized two two-wheeler vehicles, six daggers and knives and three mobile phones allegedly used in the offence.

Murder Fuelled by Black Magic Suspicion

According to police, the alleged motive behind the murder was a suspicion held by prime accused Mirza Mohsin Baig. Police said Baig suspected that Mehboob Ali had performed black magic on his mother, Tahera Begum, which he believed had caused her prolonged illness.

Baig also allegedly held Mehboob Ali responsible for the death of his maternal uncle, Mohammed Khaleel, police said. Police said Baig shared his suspicion with his cousin Mohammed Imran Ahemad, following which the two allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Mehboob Ali.

On August 30, after receiving information that Mehboob Ali was present near Almas Hotel, the accused allegedly assembled at Ayaan Darbar Hotel. They allegedly procured knives before travelling to the spot on two Activa scooters and attacking Mehboob Ali.

Accused Remanded, Police Warn Against Superstition

The accused were subsequently produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. DCP Rajendra Nagar Zone S Sreenivas appealed to the public not to believe in superstitions related to black magic and urged people to approach the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.

The arrests were made by Inspector M Appala Naidu and Detective Inspector Jakeer Hussain under the supervision of ACP MA Javeed and DCP S Sreenivas.