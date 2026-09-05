Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad, a first for India. He said Gujarat will become a global sports hub, aiming to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and potentially the 2036 Olympics.

India's Vision as a Global Sports Hub He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become the world’s largest sports centre. Gujarat is set to emerge as a global hub not only for sports competitions but also for training, modern facilities and sports equipment manufacturing. Speaking about medical science and sports engineering, he stated that Gujarat will emerge as a major centre for athletes from across the world in the field of sports engineering and, particularly, medical science related to sports injuries.Encouraging the Indian athletes participating in the World Para Archery Championship, the Union Home Minister said that a strong 29-member Indian team is competing in the event. He described athletes such as Harvinder Singh, Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami and Payal as an inspiration for the nation and expressed confidence that the competition would bring forward many more world-class athletes.He said Ahmedabad is set to host the centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is also a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics. He added that Ahmedabad is hosting around 10 international sporting events this year and expressed confidence that the competition would be a memorable experience for both the athletes and the city. He wished all the athletes from across the world success and invited them to visit tourist destinations such as Somnath, Dwarka and Ekta Nagar and experience Gujarat’s warm hospitality. Gujarat's Sports Revolution Welcoming all the athletes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Bhupendra Patel said that in Sanatan culture, the bow and arrow have long been symbols of courage and discipline, since the eras of Lord Krishna and Lord Ramchandra.He said that the Prime Minister has given the mantra of ‘Khele Te Khile’, which has brought a 360-degree transformation in India’s sports sector. Referring to the Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort, he said that sports are not just about winning medals but also play an important role in youth development and nation-building.Initiatives such as ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, launched in Gujarat during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, and ‘Khelo India’ at the national level have given a new boost to para-sports. From a time when para-sports had limited presence, India has now seen para-athletes win 7 of the country’s 29 medals at the recent Commonwealth Games. Highlighting Gujarat’s focus on sports development, he said that a state-of-the-art ‘Para-High Performance Centre’ is being developed in Gandhinagar at a cost of Rs. 316 crore. The State Government provides Rs. 10 lakh financial assistance to every para-athlete participating in the Paralympics and the ‘Khel Pratibha Puraskar’ to winners. To promote archery at the grassroots level, 1,000 athletes are being trained in 28 schools. He said Ahmedabad has been selected to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while India is working towards hosting the 2036 Olympics. The Chief Minister wished all athletes success. Developing a Strong Sports Ecosystem On the occasion, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that the event is not just a competition but a celebration of human potential and determination. He added that it is the fifth international tournament being held in Ahmedabad in the last six months, reflecting Gujarat’s growing sports infrastructure and strength.He said archery is a natural strength of youth in tribal areas, with many talents bringing glory to the nation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is committed to developing a strong sports ecosystem, with Rs. 66 crore allocated for sports in 2026-27. He stated that the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, initiated by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, now sees more than 75 lakh athletes participating every year. Providing information about Asia’s largest ‘Para Sports Training Centre’ being developed in Gandhinagar, he said that the centre will have state-of-the-art facilities, including AI and sports science. He said Gujarat aims to become a global sports hub by hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and, in the future, the Olympics. He urged everyone to attend the tournament being held until September 9 and encourage the para-athletes. Archery's Ancient Roots and Modern Future Welcoming everyone on the occasion, President of the Archery Association of India and former Union Minister Arjun Munda thanked the State Government and Chief Minister for organising the ‘World Archery Para Archery’ competition on a grand scale on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. He said that the event highlights the strong connection between the legendary archer Arjun of ancient times and modern archers. He added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Indian archery, along with other sports, is receiving a new direction, and the event reflects the athletes’ strong determination and spirit of victory. Event Details and Honours Secretary General of the Archery Association of India Virendra Sachdeva outlined the programme. Also, on the occasion, World Archery Executive Director Juan Carlos Holgado conferred the ‘Para Archer of the Year’ award upon World Para Archery Champion Sheetal Devi.The event is being organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the Sports Authority of India at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront from September 5 to 9, 2026. The competition will witness leading para archers from across the world competing in the Recurve Open, Compound Open, W-1 and Visually Impaired categories.The event was also attended by World Archery Asia President Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, International Judge Ghazaleh Rasouli, Archery Association of India Treasurer Joris Paulos, along with archers from various countries, officials and office-bearers of World Archery and World Archery Asia, coaches and support staff. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated ‘The Hyundai World Archery Para Series (WAPS)-2026’, being organised for the first time in India in Ahmedabad. The championship is being held at the Sabarmati Riverfront from September 5 to 9. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and President of the Archery Association of India and former Union Minister Arjun Munda. Amit Shah warmly welcomed all the athletes and said that hosting the competition in his parliamentary constituency is a matter of pride for him.He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become the world’s largest sports centre. Gujarat is set to emerge as a global hub not only for sports competitions but also for training, modern facilities and sports equipment manufacturing. Speaking about medical science and sports engineering, he stated that Gujarat will emerge as a major centre for athletes from across the world in the field of sports engineering and, particularly, medical science related to sports injuries.Encouraging the Indian athletes participating in the World Para Archery Championship, the Union Home Minister said that a strong 29-member Indian team is competing in the event. He described athletes such as Harvinder Singh, Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami and Payal as an inspiration for the nation and expressed confidence that the competition would bring forward many more world-class athletes.He said Ahmedabad is set to host the centenary edition of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is also a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics. He added that Ahmedabad is hosting around 10 international sporting events this year and expressed confidence that the competition would be a memorable experience for both the athletes and the city. He wished all the athletes from across the world success and invited them to visit tourist destinations such as Somnath, Dwarka and Ekta Nagar and experience Gujarat’s warm hospitality.Welcoming all the athletes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Bhupendra Patel said that in Sanatan culture, the bow and arrow have long been symbols of courage and discipline, since the eras of Lord Krishna and Lord Ramchandra.He said that the Prime Minister has given the mantra of ‘Khele Te Khile’, which has brought a 360-degree transformation in India’s sports sector. Referring to the Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort, he said that sports are not just about winning medals but also play an important role in youth development and nation-building.Initiatives such as ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, launched in Gujarat during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, and ‘Khelo India’ at the national level have given a new boost to para-sports. From a time when para-sports had limited presence, India has now seen para-athletes win 7 of the country’s 29 medals at the recent Commonwealth Games. Highlighting Gujarat’s focus on sports development, he said that a state-of-the-art ‘Para-High Performance Centre’ is being developed in Gandhinagar at a cost of Rs. 316 crore. The State Government provides Rs. 10 lakh financial assistance to every para-athlete participating in the Paralympics and the ‘Khel Pratibha Puraskar’ to winners. To promote archery at the grassroots level, 1,000 athletes are being trained in 28 schools. He said Ahmedabad has been selected to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while India is working towards hosting the 2036 Olympics. The Chief Minister wished all athletes success.On the occasion, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that the event is not just a competition but a celebration of human potential and determination. He added that it is the fifth international tournament being held in Ahmedabad in the last six months, reflecting Gujarat’s growing sports infrastructure and strength.He said archery is a natural strength of youth in tribal areas, with many talents bringing glory to the nation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is committed to developing a strong sports ecosystem, with Rs. 66 crore allocated for sports in 2026-27. He stated that the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, initiated by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, now sees more than 75 lakh athletes participating every year. Providing information about Asia’s largest ‘Para Sports Training Centre’ being developed in Gandhinagar, he said that the centre will have state-of-the-art facilities, including AI and sports science. He said Gujarat aims to become a global sports hub by hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and, in the future, the Olympics. He urged everyone to attend the tournament being held until September 9 and encourage the para-athletes.Welcoming everyone on the occasion, President of the Archery Association of India and former Union Minister Arjun Munda thanked the State Government and Chief Minister for organising the ‘World Archery Para Archery’ competition on a grand scale on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. He said that the event highlights the strong connection between the legendary archer Arjun of ancient times and modern archers. He added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Indian archery, along with other sports, is receiving a new direction, and the event reflects the athletes’ strong determination and spirit of victory.Secretary General of the Archery Association of India Virendra Sachdeva outlined the programme. Also, on the occasion, World Archery Executive Director Juan Carlos Holgado conferred the ‘Para Archer of the Year’ award upon World Para Archery Champion Sheetal Devi.The event is being organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the Sports Authority of India at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront from September 5 to 9, 2026. The competition will witness leading para archers from across the world competing in the Recurve Open, Compound Open, W-1 and Visually Impaired categories.The event was also attended by World Archery Asia President Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, International Judge Ghazaleh Rasouli, Archery Association of India Treasurer Joris Paulos, along with archers from various countries, officials and office-bearers of World Archery and World Archery Asia, coaches and support staff. (ANI)