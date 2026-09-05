Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birth anniversary, was celebrated with immense devotion at Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. The midnight event included Vedic rituals, Panchamrit Abhishekam, and Shodashopachar Pujan, delighting devotees.

Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with great devotion, joy, and traditional religious rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Saturday. The temple was illuminated with the devotion and divine aura of Lord Shri Krishna. Janmashtami was celebrated at midnight at the temple. The atmosphere in the temple premises was filled with devotion, with chanting of the Vedic mantras, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of "Jai Shri Krishna" and "Har Har Mahadev."

Ritualistic Worship and Anointment

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the temple trust's scholars performed the ritualistic worship and anointment. On this occasion, the Abhishekam of Lord Laddu Gopal with a Dakshinavarti conch, Panchamrit Abhishekam, and Shodashopachar Pujan were performed in accordance with Vedic traditions. The Lord was adorned with new clothes and attractive adornments, and special Aarti and Bhog were offered.

A Unique Spiritual Confluence

The celebration of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary at the abode of Lord Mahadev symbolised the wonderful synergistic tradition of Sanatan culture, in which worshipping Hari in the abode of the Supreme God provides a transcendental spiritual experience. The captivating glimpse of Lord Krishna's child form amidst the worship of Mahadev at Kashi Vishwanath Dham moved the hearts of devotees. Devotees had the auspicious opportunity to witness the special worship and Abhishekam of Lord Laddu Gopal. The festive atmosphere prevailed in the temple premises, and devotees participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Krishna with devotion and reverence. This festival, organised at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, became a wonderful example of the eternal spiritual tradition, devotion, faith and cultural coordination of Kashi. (ANI)