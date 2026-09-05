A grand Janmashtami Mahotsav was organised across India to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth. Political leaders, including Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, visited ISKCON temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

A grand Janmashtami Mahotsav was organised across the country to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. In Delhi, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta visited the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash and offered prayers to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Gupta sought the blessings of Lord Krishna for peace, prosperity, harmony and the well-being of people in Delhi and across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said Janmashtami is not merely a festival of religious devotion but also a celebration of the eternal message of Lord Krishna. He said the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita inspire people to perform their duties with sincerity, courage and dedication while remaining committed to truth and righteousness.

Leaders Join Janmashtami Celebrations Across India

In Varanasi, a tableau depicting Lord Krishna was presented along with various cultural programmes, attracting devotees. Ashutosh Pant, General Manager of Banaras Locomotive Works, attended the event as the chief guest. He worshipped Lord Krishna and participated in the Janmotsav celebrations. Artists and children presented cultural performances based on the life, ideals and teachings of Lord Krishna. A tableau depicting his childhood and various incidents from his life was also presented.

In Kerala's Thrissur district, the Guruvayur Temple was decorated for Janmashtami celebrations, drawing large numbers of devotees who gathered to offer prayers and seek darshan. Traditional dance performances were also organised as part of the celebrations, showcasing Kerala's cultural traditions. Devotees participated in religious rituals and cultural programmes at the temple as part of the Janmashtami celebrations.

In Dibrugarh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the ISKCON temple and offered prayers on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. "I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. Since childhood, my parents instilled in me a spirit of devotion, teaching me to surrender myself at the feet of Lord Krishna. They always guided and encouraged me to work for the world and for human society. Whenever one faces challenges, Lord Krishna is always there—empowering devotees to confront and overcome obstacles by granting them strength, courage, peace, and the power of endurance," Sonowal told ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also visited the Shri Radha Saral Bihari Temple in Bilwa and offers prayers on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. In Nathdwara, a unique 21-gun salute marked the birth of Lord Krishna at the historic Shrinathji Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak offered prayers at his residence. "The festival of Janmashtami—celebrating the birth of Lord Shri Krishna—is being observed with great enthusiasm across the country and the world. The entire universe can sense this presence. May happiness and prosperity abound in the homes of all the residents of Uttar Pradesh, may all troubles be dispelled, and may the state progress at an even faster pace," Pathak said.

In Ladwa, Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. "Today, on the occasion of Janmashtami, we must also reflect on how to convey Lord Shri Krishna’s message to our families and the new generation. Bring glory to the names of Haryana and India in every field across the world, but at the same time, remain connected to your values, culture, and roots. One’s life should embody both modernity and propriety. There should be talent as well as humility; success should be accompanied by a spirit of service. This is the strength of our culture. This forms the strong foundation of a developed India and a developed Haryana," CM said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple. He said, "The site of the battle with Rukmi—which took place during the abduction of Mother Rukmini—is located in Madhya Pradesh, near the 'Hamka-Jhamka' temple in Dhar... Poverty may exist—circumstances arise, and divine play unfolds—but the Lord taught a lesson even through that, a lesson meant for all of us. ISKCON International has taken a pledge to revive that glorious past. A magnificent Devi temple is set to be built here."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Shri Krishna Janmashtami programme at the Reserve Police Lines to participate in the festive celebrations. "Lord Shri Krishna guide us all along the path of righteousness (Dharma). Through the Shrimad Bhagavad, He has inspired us to walk this path, set an ideal for us, and delivered a message for the times ahead. Let us move forward on the righteous path so that Uttarakhand becomes an exemplary state and, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, India evolves into a developed nation," CM Dhami said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated and encouraged artists who showcased their talent through various cultural performances. Appreciating their presentations, he said that India’s rich cultural traditions and religious heritage play an important role in connecting society with its roots. Such events provide the younger generation with an opportunity to learn about Indian culture, Sanatan traditions, and the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.