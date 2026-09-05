A 15-year-old boy in Delhi's Nangloi was stabbed to death, allegedly by three juveniles, following an altercation over his friendship with a female schoolmate. The boy succumbed to a thigh wound, and all three accused have been apprehended.

Teenager Stabbed to Death in Nangloi

A 15-year-old studying in Class IX died after he was allegedly stabbed in the thigh following an altercation involving his friendship with a female schoolmate in Delhi’s Nangloi area.

Police received information regarding the admission of the boy with a stab injury at Sonia Hospital at around 1:51 pm on Thursday. A police team immediately reached the hospital, where the injured boy was found with a stab wound measuring approximately 3 inches by 1.5 inches on his right thigh. The boy succumbed to excessive blood loss during treatment.

According to the investigation, the deceased was on his way to school with his friends and a female schoolmate when three boys intercepted them and questioned the girl regarding her friendship with the deceased. Following a brief altercation, the deceased and his friends started returning home. After around 15-20 minutes, the same three boys allegedly intercepted them again and picked a quarrel over the deceased’s friendship with the girl. During the altercation, one of the boys allegedly stabbed the deceased in the thigh with a knife, following which all three fled the spot, police said. A murder case has been registered vide FIR No 344/26 at PS Nangloi. All three juveniles allegedly involved in the incident were apprehended within a few hours of the occurrence, police said. Further investigation is underway.

Student Found Dead in Rajouri Garden

Earlier, a 19-year-old BA third-year student was found dead near the Mall of Rajouri in Rajouri Garden, police said. The incident took place on Saturday when Head Constable (HC) Avdesh discovered the body during routine patrolling duty.

According to DCP West District Hareshwar V Swami, the incident was promptly reported and recorded at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. Following the discovery, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were rushed to the location to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene. Investigators recovered a handwritten suicide note from the possession of the deceased. However, no evidence suggesting foul play was found. (ANI)