Hyderabad Police arrested three men for murdering an auto driver, Mohammed Abdul Rauf. The main accused, Mohammed Javeed, allegedly killed Rauf to avenge his brother's death. Javeed is a history-sheeter with 180 cases against him.

Mailardevpally Police on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an auto driver, Mohammed Abdul Rauf, in Hyderabad, with police alleging that the killing was carried out over the death of one of the accused’s younger brothers in Karnataka in 2024.

According to DCP Rajendranagar, the murder took place within the limits of Mailardevpally Police Station on September 2, 2026. During the investigation, police apprehended Mohammed Javeed alias Hekla Javeed along with his associates Mohammed Abdullah and Shaik Arif.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that Javeed had developed a grudge against Rauf over the latter’s alleged involvement in the death of his younger brother, Sajid, in Karnataka on May 19, 2024.

According to the police, the accused also claimed that Rauf had threatened and mocked Javeed and his associates, following which they allegedly planned to kill him.

Details of the Attack

As per the alleged plan, the three accused intercepted Rauf while he was travelling in his auto at around 11 pm on September 2.

Police said the accused allegedly used pepper spray before attacking him with knives. Rauf sustained multiple stab injuries and died in the attack.

Following the murder, the accused allegedly fled from the spot and disposed of the weapons, blood-stained clothes and pepper spray bottles in bushes near Palle Cheruvu, police said.

Arrest and Investigation

The accused were subsequently apprehended at around 6 am on September 4 near Aramghar while they were allegedly attempting to flee towards Basavakalyan in Karnataka.

During the investigation, police recovered Rauf’s mobile phone and other articles from the possession of Mohammed Javeed, according to the DCP.

The accused also allegedly disclosed the location where they had discarded the weapons and other material objects connected with the crime.

Criminal History of Accused

Police further said that the investigation revealed previous criminal cases against the accused.

According to the DCP Rajendranagar, Mohammed Javeed is involved in 180 cases registered in Hyderabad, surrounding districts and Karnataka. Mohammed Arif is involved in three cases, while Mohammed Abdullah is involved in one case, police said. (ANI)