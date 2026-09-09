On Himalayan Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed collective responsibility for protecting the Himalayas while balancing environmental conservation with social and economic development in the region.

On the occasion of Himalayan Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the residents of the state and emphasized the need to make collective efforts to preserve the Himalayan region. He mentioned the Himalayas as not just a mountainous region but as something much more related to the identity, culture, and future of Uttarakhand.

Dhami further emphasized the importance of preservation of natural resources of the region while making sure that the communities residing in Himalayan regions get opportunities to develop socially and economically.

Himalayas are central to Uttarakhand’s identity

As per the Chief Minister, the Himalayas have always had a special place in Indian cultural heritage since time immemorial. The region has been associated with saints, spiritual practitioners, philosophers, and seekers of truth.

He added that the natural environment and spiritual tradition of the Himalayan region form an integral part of its cultural importance. Thus, the preservation of this legacy is linked with the preservation of the identity of Uttarakhand and Himalayan regions.

Conservation Should Always Accompany Development

As per Dhami, the developmental requirements of the Himalayan region cannot be ignored. However, at the same time, there must be no neglect of the environment for the sake of development.

He argued for increased coordination between economy and ecology, suggesting that the developmental initiatives should cater to people’s requirements without doing any damage to the environment. Moreover, he referred to Himalayan conservation as the one which is directly connected with people’s well-being and the future of coming generations.

Preservation of Biodiversity Requires the Participation of All

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the preservation of the biodiversity of the Himalayan region. The current efforts would decide how much the next generations would be able to enjoy the natural environment of the region.

Dhami further pointed out that conservation cannot be done by just the governments and institutions alone. There should be participation of the community and other members of society in protecting the Himalayan ecosystem.

Uttarakhand’s Connection with Nature Is Reflected by the Festival of Harela

Harela, the traditional festival associated with nature and greens of Uttarakhand was cited as an example of its relationship with the environment by Dhami.

He pointed out that such practices as the celebration of Harela indicate an understanding of the nature that has been transmitted to the generations and may also serve to emphasize environmental consciousness and citizen participation in the process.

Message of the Chief Minister Regarding Himalayan Development

In his Himalayan Day message, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the sustainable path of development of the region.

The key role in the development and protection of the Himalayas, their bio-culture diversity and the provision of the social and economic needs of the region is assigned to the cooperation between the governments, local communities and people.