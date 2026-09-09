CAQM held a review meeting with HSPCB regarding non-compliance with directions for monitoring C&D sites. Non-functional web cameras were found at numerous sites, defeating the purpose of remote monitoring for dust control in the NCR.

A review meeting was held on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Rajesh Verma, Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regarding compliance with the Commission’s Statutory Directions, which mandate the registration of all C&D projects having a plot area of 500 sq. metres or above and the installation of functional video monitoring systems on the State/GNCTD web portal for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures.

Discrepancies Found During Remote Monitoring

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CAQM has been undertaking sample-based remote monitoring of C&D sites through the web portal of the HSPCB since 2024. During the monitoring exercises, several discrepancies have been observed, including incomplete/ insufficient web-camera links, incorrect User ID/ Password, links prompting installation of mobile applications, non-working web links and cameras remaining offline despite successful login. These discrepancies have been communicated to HSPCB from time to time for necessary corrective action(s).

During the remote monitoring exercise conducted by CAQM through the HSPCB portal from June 19 to 22, it was observed that out of 213 active C&D sites registered in Panipat, 457 in Sonipat, 168 in Faridabad, 691 in Gurugram (North) and 484 in Gurugram (South), web-camera links at most of the sites were found to be non-functional. Functional links were available only at 4 sites in Faridabad, 6 sites in Gurugram (North) and 5 sites in Gurugram (South). The observations were communicated to HSPCB on July 8.

HSPCB's 'Willful Non-Compliance'

CAQM has also earlier advised HSPCB to deploy a dedicated team for effective remote monitoring through the portal. However, neither such a team was deployed, nor any substantial improvement was observed. The non-functioning of web-camera links has consequently defeated the very purpose of the web portal for effective remote monitoring of C&D sites and verification of dust-control measures.

Taking serious note of the continued discrepancies and non-compliance by HSPCB, the Commission has treated the matter as willful non-compliance on the part of the designated authority responsible for enforcement of the Commission’s Directions. CAQM called upon HSPCB for the review meeting to furnish the requisite information, detailed response and report with respect to the notices issued to it, indicating the complete status of compliance.

Commission Orders Corrective Measures

In response, HSPCB apprised the Commission of the compliance status and the steps undertaken towards implementation of CAQM’s Statutory Directions. Further, in the review meeting, HSPCB has been directed to ensure strict compliance with all Order(s)/ Statutory Direction(s) issued by the Commission and to take necessary corrective measures, including closure of non-compliant sites, for ensuring effective and uninterrupted remote monitoring of C&D sites.

The concerned authorities were also directed to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms so that the prescribed dust mitigation measures are effectively implemented at C&D sites, the ministry said.

CAQM to Continue Close Monitoring

The Commission reiterated that effective implementation of its Statutory Directions by concerned agencies is critical for prevention and abatement of air pollution in NCR. CAQM emphasised that concerned agencies must ensure timely compliance with the Order(s)/ Statutory Direction(s) issued by CAQM in letter and spirit and strengthen monitoring & enforcement mechanisms for effective on-ground implementation. The Commission will continue to closely monitor compliance and take necessary measures towards effective mitigation of air pollution in the region. (ANI)