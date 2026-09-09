Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia visited Nandankanan Zoological Park to review care for five rescued juvenile orangutans. He inspected quarantine facilities, surveillance, and health monitoring, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements.

Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia visited Nandankanan Zoological Park to review the care and management arrangements for five juvenile orangutans recently rescued from the Baleshwar Wildlife Division. He inspected the quarantine and care facilities and reviewed the specialised arrangements, including round-the-clock surveillance, health monitoring, appropriate milk feeding, and dedicated care by a specially assigned team of animal keepers working in rotation, as per the information shared by the Forest Minister's office.

Review of Facilities and Protocols

Strict biosecurity, sanitation and hygiene protocols, along with appropriate personal protective gear, are being followed.

PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Odisha Prem Kumar Jha, Dr Manoj V. Nair, APCCF, Sanath Kumar, Director, Nandankanan Biological Park and Pradeep Mirase, Deputy Director, Nandankanan Zoological Park, were present during the visit.

Minister Applauds Efforts

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the officers and staff involved in the care of the rescued juvenile orangutans.

He advised the authorities to continue providing specialised and intensive care to ensure the health and well-being of the rescued juvenile Orangutans.

Nandankanan's Commitment to Animal Welfare

These thoughtful efforts by the Nandankanan Zoological Park highlight the importance of animal welfare and demonstrate how wildlife can be protected during harsh climatic conditions.

According to the website of the zoological park, Nandankanan is the only zoo in India with the credit of having Patas monkey (Erythrocebus patas), Eastern Rosella (Platycercus eximus) and Open-billed Stork (Anastomus oscitans). (ANI)