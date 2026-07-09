Heavy monsoon showers lashed Delhi-NCR, causing a tree to fall on a van in Rohini. Despite record rainfall and waterlogging in some areas like Geeta Colony, civic bodies' preemptive action kept major routes clear. CM Rekha Gupta is monitoring.

A tree fell on a van in the Rohini Sector 15 area of the national capital following heavy rainfall on Thursday. While the vehicle was damaged in the incident, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Waterlogging

The Incessant heavy rainfall across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) this morning triggered severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life and slowing down traffic for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad. Despite heavy monsoon showers and a record 228.1 mm rainfall, prompting 'red' and 'orange' alerts across Delhi, the targeted civic action limited widespread waterlogging. Authorities carried out preemptive desilting and cleared blockages in major stormwater drains, including Narela and Dwarka. That kept key underpasses like NHPC Chowk clear and traffic moving. Geeta Colony saw significant water accumulation after intense bursts.

CM Directs Agencies to Remain on High Alert

In the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken direct stock of the situation, directing all administrative agencies to remain on "high alert" to mitigate the impact of the downpour. "The Delhi Government is working on a war footing to tackle the waterlogging situation. All government agencies are on high alert following orders from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Dedicated teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been deployed across the city to clear waterlogged points and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. (ANI)