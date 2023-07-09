Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged; 'Yellow alert' issued for Sunday

For the national capital Delhi, which witnessed the season’s first very heavy rain and the highest in a day in 20 years Saturday, a ‘yellow alert’ is in place for Sunday, the IMD said. The IMD said central India is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.

Delhi residents awoke to gloomy weather on Sunday with rain battering numerous areas of the national capital region and high-intensity showers forecast for the next two days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted early on Sunday, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi."

Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort, Rajeev Chauk, ITO, and Jafarpur are among the locations where rainfall has been expected. For two to three days, Delhi is expected to have heavy rain, according to the IMD.

Many places, including Pragati Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Marg, Kalkaji, and ITO, became flooded, which hampered traffic flow. The India Meteorological Department has issued a "yellow alert" for Sunday. "This was the first significant downpour of the season. 'Yellow alert' is in effect for Sunday," according to the India Meteorological Department.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)," the Met office said in a tweet.

The organisation also warned northerners to take the appropriate safety measures to avoid heavy rain. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have all received an orange alert.

As per IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during the next 5 days.