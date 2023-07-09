Kerala News Highlights: Kerala can expect strong winds over next 4 days

Kerala News Highlights: The Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts are anticipated to experience high winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph on Thursday, July 13, said India Meteorological Department.

6.10 PM: Kerala can expect strong winds over next 4 days

According to the India Meteorological Department, there will likely be strong winds and bad weather around the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep through next Thursday (July 13), with gusts up to 55 kmph on occasion. Fishing is not recommended during the warning days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has also warned that large waves up to 3.8 metres and a storm surge up until 11.30 pm on Sunday, July 9, are possible. The Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts are anticipated to experience high winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph on Thursday, July 13, the India Meteorological Department has said.

2.53 PM: Appeasement politics delayed Uniform Civil Code: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the CPM and the Congress in Kerala are competing for dominance in the Uniform Civil Code's opportunistic politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the UCC was politically twisted, according to the Minister. He also said that appeasement politics delayed the rollout of UCC.

12.53 PM: UCC debate: Muslim League declines CPI(M)'s invitation to seminar

The Indian Union Muslim League, a major member of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has declined the seminar invitation by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) against the Uniform Civil Code. The party's state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that the Muslim League can only take a decision in consultation with everyone. On the other hand, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars have given a nod to attend the campaign organised by the CPM.

11.42 AM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has not spoken to the media in 150 days

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not convened a press conference in more than 150 days. Despite several possibilities, such as controversies, development successes, and international travel, the Chief Minister is avoiding speaking to the media. He is limiting his comments to standard news releases solely. The Chief Minister's last media appearance took place on February 9, when the Opposition was protesting within and outside the assembly over the new taxes included in the budget.

Read more: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has not spoken to the media in 150 days

11.36 AM: Kerala and Tamil Nadu have equal rights over Arikomban; Borders are only for humans: Tamil Nadu minister

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathivendan said that there is no need to hold back the wild tusker Arikomban. Borders are meant for humans and not animals. Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu have the same rights over Arikomban. The Tamil Nadu forest minister told Asianet News that the Arikomban will be put in a cage if there is a constant disturbance in the human settlements.

8.45 AM: Fake antiquities case: No action against top brass including former DIG; Probe drags on after K Sudhakaran's arrest

Following the arrest of the KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran in Monson Mavunkal case, further proceedings have come to a standstill. Even though the top police officials have been made accused in the case, the crime branch is not even ready to question them. Complainant MT Shameer told Asianet News that the stoppage of crime branch proceedings is a cause for concern and the CBI should investigate the case. Former DIG S Surendran, IG Lakshmana and other top police officials have been named as accused in the case, but the investigation team is not even ready to question them yet. The complainants state that evidence including bank transaction documents against IG Lakshmana and former DIG has been handed over to the investigation team. Moreover, it was the former DGP who issued the letter pointing out that there are valuables in Monson Mawunkal's house and that they should be protected.

8.31 AM: Relief to Kerala as intensity of rain declines; No alert issued for today

After several days of heavy downpours, Kerala gets relief as the rain intensity has declined. Isolated light rain is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. At the same time, extreme caution should be continued in hilly areas which have received heavy rains in the past few days. A yellow alert has been sounded on July 12 in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.