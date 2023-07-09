Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News Highlights: Kerala can expect strong winds over next 4 days

    Kerala News Highlights: The Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts are anticipated to experience high winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph on Thursday, July 13, said India Meteorological Department.

    Kerala news LIVE 9 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    6.10 PM: Kerala can expect strong winds over next 4 days

    According to the India Meteorological Department, there will likely be strong winds and bad weather around the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep through next Thursday (July 13), with gusts up to 55 kmph on occasion. Fishing is not recommended during the warning days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has also warned that large waves up to 3.8 metres and a storm surge up until 11.30 pm on Sunday, July 9, are possible. The Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts are anticipated to experience high winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph on Thursday, July 13, the India Meteorological Department has said.

    2.53 PM: Appeasement politics delayed Uniform Civil Code: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the CPM and the Congress in Kerala are competing for dominance in the Uniform Civil Code's opportunistic politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the UCC was politically twisted, according to the Minister. He also said that appeasement politics delayed the rollout of UCC.

    12.53 PM: UCC debate: Muslim League declines CPI(M)'s invitation to seminar

    The Indian Union Muslim League, a major member of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has declined the seminar invitation by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) against the Uniform Civil Code. The party's state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that the Muslim League can only take a decision in consultation with everyone. On the other hand, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars have given a nod to attend the campaign organised by the CPM.

    11.42 AM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has not spoken to the media in 150 days

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not convened a press conference in more than 150 days. Despite several possibilities, such as controversies, development successes, and international travel, the Chief Minister is avoiding speaking to the media. He is limiting his comments to standard news releases solely. The Chief Minister's last media appearance took place on February 9, when the Opposition was protesting within and outside the assembly over the new taxes included in the budget.

    Read moreKerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has not spoken to the media in 150 days

    11.36 AM: Kerala and Tamil Nadu have equal rights over Arikomban; Borders are only for humans: Tamil Nadu minister

    Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathivendan said that there is no need to hold back the wild tusker Arikomban. Borders are meant for humans and not animals. Both Kerala and Tamil Nadu have the same rights over Arikomban. The Tamil Nadu forest minister told Asianet News that the Arikomban will be put in a cage if there is a constant disturbance in the human settlements.

    8.45 AM: Fake antiquities case: No action against top brass including former DIG; Probe drags on after K Sudhakaran's arrest

    Following the arrest of the KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran in Monson Mavunkal case,  further proceedings have come to a standstill. Even though the top police officials have been made accused in the case, the crime branch is not even ready to question them. Complainant MT Shameer told Asianet News that the stoppage of crime branch proceedings is a cause for concern and the CBI should investigate the case. Former DIG S Surendran, IG Lakshmana and other top police officials have been named as accused in the case, but the investigation team is not even ready to question them yet. The complainants state that evidence including bank transaction documents against IG Lakshmana and former DIG has been handed over to the investigation team. Moreover, it was the former DGP who issued the letter pointing out that there are valuables in Monson Mawunkal's house and that they should be protected. 

     

    8.31 AM: Relief to Kerala as intensity of rain declines; No alert issued for today

    After several days of heavy downpours, Kerala gets relief as the rain intensity has declined. Isolated light rain is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. At the same time, extreme caution should be continued in hilly areas which have received heavy rains in the past few days. A yellow alert has been sounded on July 12 in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi schools to remain closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall announces Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Delhi schools to remain closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more an

    This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle vkp

    Karnataka Monsoon: Villagers in Coastal Karnataka struggle

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10 vkp

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river vkp

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 ways to expand small and medium enterprise ADC EIA

    Here are 7 ways to expand small and medium enterprise

    Delhi schools to remain closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall announces Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Delhi schools to remain closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    From kiwi to figs, here are 5 fruits that will increase your calcium levels ADC EIA

    From kiwi to figs, here are 5 fruits that will increase your calcium levels

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress shakes internet in black and fluorescent Bikini photoshoot vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress shakes internet in black and fluorescent Bikini photoshoot

    This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more an

    This Indian village is the most educated in Asia; Check here to know more

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon