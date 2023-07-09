Left sympathiser spews vitriol against Sindhu Sooryakumar, ex-judge gets slammed by media and netizens

Asianet News firmly supports Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar and other journalists who are being targeted by the Kerala government. Regardless of any intimidation or attempts to suppress us, we refuse to be silenced. We will continue practising our journalism with a steadfast commitment to being 'Straight Bold and Relentless'.

Former sub-judge S Sudeep has drawn severe flak for his obscene post on Facebook against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar. Several media persons and netizens have slammed the post and extended their support to Sindhu Sooryakumar. Sudeep, a known Left sympathiser, is continuing his vitriol against all those who are criticising him for his post against Sindhu.

Ironically, Sudeep remains off the hook at a time when the Left Democratic Front government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is hounding mainstream and online media like never before in the history of the country.

Asianet News stands strongly by Sindhu and other journalists being hounded by the Kerala government. No amount of intimidation or brow-beating will silence us. We will continue practising our journalism, embracing the motto 'Straight Bold and Relentless'.

Sudeep, who had resigned as a sub-judge in June 2021 after an inquiry by the High Court reprimanded him for his posts on the Sabarimala issue, took to his Facebook page after Sindhu’s weekly programme 'Cover Story' reflected on wrongdoings and unpalatable acts of the incumbent government.

'Cover Story' has always been known for its sharp criticism and perspective on all governments -- state and central.

Sudeep unleashed the attack on Sindhu Sooryakumar stating that what is said in the 'Cover Story' is wrong. Under the garb of presenting a hypothetical situation, Sudeep went on to write a long note that insults the chastity of Sindhu. His post ridicules the Asianet News leadership and belittles the channel in public eyes.

Translation of Sudeep's post:

A high-profile woman journalist who was on the run in the POCSO case was sexually aroused in the hideout. She can’t sneak her husband into the hideout as he is under police surveillance. The police will definitely shadow him and subsequently, the journalist will be nabbed in the mid of the event. And for the journalist, the lust has to be quenched immediately. The channel's editorial board convened an urgent meeting to discuss the issue. The board then decided to adjust with the milk boy for the time being.

The decision was slammed by the journalist and the board was dispersed. What if the milkman added water to the standard of the top media person? Can Chinnakulantha (small boy) uphold the values? Taking the journalist's concerns into consideration, debauchee editorial board members discussed the matter again. They brainstormed smoking ganja. Only smoke came from the navadwaras (nine holes in the human body). However, the white smoke didn’t emanate from the chimney.

The boss of the channel got angry. Saddened by this, Centre Sahan, also a debauchee and gold smuggler, said, "I will solve the matter, let the complaint on Swapna-Tahan who does nothing in the state be resolved!"

The boss rolled his eyes and said, "You mind your business in Burj Khalifa, I will finish this."

So the channel boss reached the hideout of the senior journalist in a chartered flight to complete her lust. Despite the boss doing 24x7 live, there was nothing special except for the increase in her urge with the 'Unnatha' clocking six and then twelve. The incident of the boss fleeing the country overnight with respect and belongings is the talk of the town.

Have you all heard about this street gossip before? You and I know that we haven't heard it. But suppose you have a channel. Suppose you broadcast the aforementioned story on that channel as an event, a song, and a news story. (Don't imagine yourself in that position; imagine me, as you are not a fourth-rate Estate owner or employee to behave so poorly). That story will spread like wildfire with total lust.

The previous story will become a part of history tomorrow. In the future, there will be news stories and posts by Shaktidharans (a reference to G Shakthidharan, former editorial board member of Deshabhimani, CPM mouthpiece. He is on a Snowden-like mission to expose comrades and their corrupt deeds) quoting this story literally.

Swayam Sevaks who are incapable of grasping anything will read the story over and over again and sigh. This is how the media here made a story about Nambi Narayanan's wind farms. So don't laugh and dismiss the aforementioned stories as funny.

This is how stories are created out of thin air and become popular news. The creators of this are called the media syndicate.

If you thought that the aforementioned story writers and the media syndicate have vanished, you are wrong.

One of its storytellers is Sindhu Sooryakumar, the executive editor of the Asianet channel owned by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a Union minister and BJP stalwart and a colleague of Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan.

They created a story for themselves the other day and made it news by calling it 'Angadipattu'. That stupid tale is - 'A grandfather and grandmother with political power arrived in Dubai after travelling abroad. A week later, their grandson, who was very excited to meet them, was brought to Dubai in business class at the expense of a big businessman. This sparked off a debate.'

Mrs Sindhu did not stop there and added: 'If we try to expose these things, some fans of the so-called leaders will unleash attack saying that it is an attempt to tarnish them.'

If Sindhu and her channel believe in being straight, bold, relentless and have a little confidence in the paternity of their own news, they should have mentioned the name of that grandfather. To give one's own creation of news without ensuring the paternity of the news is not called media activity. Its name has been mentioned by Comrade M Swaraj long ago.

We will not say that Sindhu is Swapna Suresh without spectacles; even Swapna will send a defamation notice.

Now Sindhu and her team will make a huge outcry when they have no answers to the questions that we pose and call it a cyber attack. She will assign the right-wing goons to unleash verbal abuse and that will be added to my social media account.

Who said Marunadan is in hiding? Sindhu is the churidar-worn version of Shajan Skariah (reference is to editor and owner of Marunadan Malayali, an online channel facing unprecedented crackdown)."

Sudeep, while serving as a sub-judge, took to social media to vent his protest over the Sabarimala issue and against the Centre. Several petitions against him reached the High Court. The inquiry panel directed disciplinary action. Following this, Sudeep resigned from judicial service. He has been active in cyberspace with his vehement attack on anyone and anything against the Left ever since.