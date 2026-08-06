Heavy rainfall has raised water levels in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, prompting a high alert in Rudraprayag. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparedness as the IMD issued weather alerts across multiple Uttarakhand districts.

Uttarakhand’s constant rains have resulted in the authorities enhancing their monitoring as the water levels of both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen. The administration of Rudraprayag district has issued high alert, requesting locals and tourists to keep away from riverbanks and abide by all official warnings.

The decision is made considering the forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warns about possible rainfalls in various parts of the state.

Monitoring Enhanced in Rudraprayag Administration

As reported by the District Disaster Management Department, emergency crews will be monitoring the condition of rivers and watching dangerous zones. Locals have been asked to stay alert, to be at a secure place and to listen to all weather forecasts by the IMD.

The District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar added that heavy rainfalls in the Himalayan regions such as Chamoli and Kedarnath have caused an increase in the level of the rivers. At the moment, the level of the Mandakini River does not exceed the warning level, but the administration keeps on constantly observing the situation and ready to give an alert.

IMD Issues Weather Warnings In Uttarakhand

IMD has predicted continued rain in the state, with orange alerts issued for Dehradun, Chamoli, and Bageshwar, and yellow alerts for Haridwar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, and Rudraprayag.

It has been warned that some places may witness heavy rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds which may increase the chances of flash floods, landslides, and disruptions in normal activities.

CM Dhami Checks Preparedness

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami checked the preparedness of the state by interacting with DM & Relief Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. While checking the preparedness, he directed all the disaster management organizations to remain on high alert and ready for any kind of emergency situation.

The CM has directed SDRF, NDRF, districts, police, fire services, health department, and other agencies to coordinate closely and start relief and rescue operations as soon as required.

Avoidance of Travelling by Citizens Advised

In addition, the authorities have been instructed to constantly monitor the vulnerable regions at all times and evacuate when required. It has been instructed that the District Emergency Operation Centres must be functioning around the clock to provide an immediate response to emergencies.

The officials have requested citizens and tourists to refrain from travelling where there is no need to do so, consult weather and road conditions reports before embarking on their travels, and adhere to governmental instructions until the weather improves.